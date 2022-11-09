Patch Update 0.9.6.17474

Barbaria 0.9.6.17474 Patch Update:
- Fix Skeletons and Shamans not taking enough damage from bombs
- Fix freeze when using Harvester and picking up an arrow
- Fix guys on Gym continuing their animation into the level
- Fix double bomb damage
- Fix friendly fire reduction for harvesters and bombs
- Fix throwing axe upgrade progression
- Fix spring traps not launching guys high enough
- Skeletons take less damage from spike traps
- Increased down time for moving walls by 50%
- Add Bomb Bags and Throwing Axe bags to Ring of Champions and Endless Onslaught.
- Added 1 extra minute when attacking Level 4 Realms (8 min total)
- Increased Treasury max Violence to 3000 for Level 4 Realms
Thank you to everyone on Discord for giving us such great feedback and bug reports! We’ll keep working on incorporating other feedback, but wanted to go ahead and get a quick patch out with these.
And if you’d like to join the conversation, here’s a link: https://discord.gg/ZyGzJRQURm
