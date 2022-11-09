Patch Update 0.9.6.17474

Barbaria 0.9.6.17474 Patch Update:

Fix Skeletons and Shamans not taking enough damage from bombs

Fix freeze when using Harvester and picking up an arrow

Fix guys on Gym continuing their animation into the level

Fix double bomb damage

Fix friendly fire reduction for harvesters and bombs

Fix throwing axe upgrade progression

Fix spring traps not launching guys high enough

Skeletons take less damage from spike traps

Increased down time for moving walls by 50%

Add Bomb Bags and Throwing Axe bags to Ring of Champions and Endless Onslaught.

Added 1 extra minute when attacking Level 4 Realms (8 min total)

Increased Treasury max Violence to 3000 for Level 4 Realms

Thank you to everyone on Discord for giving us such great feedback and bug reports! We’ll keep working on incorporating other feedback, but wanted to go ahead and get a quick patch out with these.

And if you’d like to join the conversation, here’s a link: https://discord.gg/ZyGzJRQURm