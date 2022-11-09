 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Barbaria update for 9 November 2022

Patch Update 0.9.6.17474

Share · View all patches · Build 9898094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Barbaria 0.9.6.17474 Patch Update:

  • Fix Skeletons and Shamans not taking enough damage from bombs
  • Fix freeze when using Harvester and picking up an arrow
  • Fix guys on Gym continuing their animation into the level
  • Fix double bomb damage
  • Fix friendly fire reduction for harvesters and bombs
  • Fix throwing axe upgrade progression
  • Fix spring traps not launching guys high enough
  • Skeletons take less damage from spike traps
  • Increased down time for moving walls by 50%
  • Add Bomb Bags and Throwing Axe bags to Ring of Champions and Endless Onslaught.
  • Added 1 extra minute when attacking Level 4 Realms (8 min total)
  • Increased Treasury max Violence to 3000 for Level 4 Realms

Thank you to everyone on Discord for giving us such great feedback and bug reports! We’ll keep working on incorporating other feedback, but wanted to go ahead and get a quick patch out with these.

And if you’d like to join the conversation, here’s a link: https://discord.gg/ZyGzJRQURm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1984611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link