Version 1.10.8 Patch Notes

This update brings some performance improvements and a minor bug fix. Thanks to everyone who has been playing the game and sending feedback our way!
Adjustments
- Increased aggressiveness of LoD switching on trees and some vegetation
- Removed shadow casting from some tiers of LoD on various objects
- Removed in-engine performance increasing features that measurably reduced performance
- Increased the tolerance for dropped frame detection to improve input responsiveness at low framerates
Fixes
- Fixed a rare bug that could lock players into an error report screen in the main menu
Changed files in this update