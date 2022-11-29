 Skip to content

Tvö update for 29 November 2022

Version 1.10.8 Patch Notes

29 November 2022

This update brings some performance improvements and a minor bug fix. Thanks to everyone who has been playing the game and sending feedback our way!

Adjustments

  • Increased aggressiveness of LoD switching on trees and some vegetation
  • Removed shadow casting from some tiers of LoD on various objects
  • Removed in-engine performance increasing features that measurably reduced performance
  • Increased the tolerance for dropped frame detection to improve input responsiveness at low framerates

Fixes

  • Fixed a rare bug that could lock players into an error report screen in the main menu

