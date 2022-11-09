Happy Patch day!

Bug fixes:
- Joining and leaving armies has been refactored to be much more stable.
- Army UI's for dying, rejoining players has been fixed
- Army UI's for late joining players has been fixed
- Fixed a bug pertaining to logging on and having a broken leaderboard
- Fixed a bug getting empty name in the killfeed
- Removed unnecessary keybinds
- Removed 100 hype from PhenomHype's channel. He's now just Phenom.
We have one of the most attentive developer discords on earth - come in and help us improve the game!!!
Changed files in this update