Steamcore update for 9 November 2022

Happy Patch day!

Steamcore update for 9 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Joining and leaving armies has been refactored to be much more stable.
  • Army UI's for dying, rejoining players has been fixed
  • Army UI's for late joining players has been fixed
  • Fixed a bug pertaining to logging on and having a broken leaderboard
  • Fixed a bug getting empty name in the killfeed
  • Removed unnecessary keybinds
  • Removed 100 hype from PhenomHype's channel. He's now just Phenom.

We have one of the most attentive developer discords on earth - come in and help us improve the game!!!

