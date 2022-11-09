After a heap of feedback from the community, we have added one of the old camera angles back & fixed some bugs (keep the feedback coming on those, it's important!). We've also added some more parts, 2 new tricks - kickless & whip kickless.
ScooterFlow update for 9 November 2022
Kickless, New Parts, & Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
