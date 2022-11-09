 Skip to content

VOID update for 9 November 2022

221109 new material update

221109 new material update

Share · View all patches · Build 9897458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To make it easier to increase the mass of a star, I've added some sort of auto-generated material to the last page.

(It is recommended to place this new material between the star and the -star.)

