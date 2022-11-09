Change Log; Version 1.23.1b -> 1.24b

Patreon: November 1st <--Now Available!!

Steam: November 8th <--Now Available!!

New Content:

-New Quest; first repeatable quest can be picked up from the Lord's Assistant. Fulfill requested monster orders with specific requirements for large sums of money. Unlock up to 5 difficulty levels as your Rank increases

-All of the sub menus (garden info, encyclopaedia, monster manager, and go to town) are now visible in the main HUD, and accompanied by a keybind shortcut

-Trees show their growth progress, and the progress of fruit if any is growing. Tap progress will also be displayed if one is installed

Changes:

-Tons of main HUD improvements, reorganized data at the top of the screen (money, debt, etc)

-HUD improvements; hovering over garden elements shows details on the HUD instead of in the world, hovering over flowers shows water level, garden info expanded and organized better

-Resized and recreated many HUD elements to be properly sized

-Charcoal is now fuel, most efficient in the game

-Holstaur Milk nutrition increased

-Generators now require fuel to operate

-Fuel time extended for all decor. Fuel used to be expended at a rate of 1 per second, meaning a full torch would only last around 7 in game hours. This has been drastically increased, 1 fuel now lasts 1 hour in game, meaning a full torch will burn for around 15 days. Some items use more fuel, like furnaces, but the highest usage is 10 per hour.

-EN potions now restore 2 EN, and High-EN potions restore 5, these values are now the same if a monster eats the potion as well

Bug Fixes:

-Combining stacks of items has been fixed in all cases

-Dropping a stack of potions on a monster will use one item from the stack and allow the rest to fall to the ground

-Can hover over items in the smelting menu now

-New garden elements are now counted properly in the Information screen