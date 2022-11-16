Master the Elements in Brawlhalla x Avatar: The Last Airbender!

The Hundred Year War may be over, but the brawl is just beginning. Brawlhalla x Avatar: The Last Airbender introduces three new Epic Crossovers and enough new goodies to knock over a cabbage cart!

Test your earthbending skills with Toph, firebend like a dragon with Zuko, and master all the elements with Aang. These Epic Crossovers include custom Signature effects, two new Weapon Skins each, unique lock-in animations, and dedicated Roster spots.

Patch 7.01 introduces improved Bot AI, Game Mode & Preferences tooltips, and the ability to choose Legends for Bots in Offline & Custom lobbies. We’ve also added new features, bug fixes & game improvements.

Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony. Now, after the end of the Hundred Year War, Team Avatar joins Brawlhalla! Aang, Toph, and Zuko join the Grand Tournament as Epic Crossovers with unique Weapon Skins, Signature FX, unique lock-in animations, and dedicated roster spots.

The rest of Team Avatar is also here, including a new Appa Sidekick, Momo Emote, and Emojis featuring Katara, Sokka, and Suki. The Cabbage Merchant is even here, featured in a new KO Effect. To find all of these and more Avatar content, follow the tabs with Appa’s face in Mallhalla.

Log in any time during the Event to receive a free “The Tale of Iroh” Avatar.

In Brawlhalla, Aang, Toph and Zuko mirror the abilities of Wu Shang, Kor, and Hattori respectively. They will all stay in Mallhalla after the Event ends.

Featuring:

Aang Epic Crossover

“I laugh at gravity all the time. Hahaha, gravity!”

Aang is the last Airbender, and the only known survivor of the Air Nomads. He is a trickster and longs for a life full of fun experiences. Aang fulfilled his destiny by mastering all four elements, defeating Fire Lord Ozai, and restoring balance to the Four Nations.

Toph Epic Crossover

“I am the greatest Earthbender in the world! Don't you dunderheads ever forget it.”

Toph was born blind, but grew up learning to adapt and thrive. As a powerful Earthbender, she’s stubborn, uninhibited, exuberantly self-confident, and loves to say and do whatever she pleases. Used to being underestimated, she uses people’s misperceptions of her to gain an advantage over them.

Zuko Epic Crossover

“I've realized I'm free to determine my own destiny, even if I'll never be free of my mark.”

Zuko is a powerful Firebender. After being banished from the Fire Nation by his father, Fire Lord Ozai, he was supported by his uncle Iroh and learned to let go of his father and his model of the Fire Nation. Instead, Zuko forged a new path by joining Team Avatar becoming Aang's firebending mentor.

Sidekick:

Appa

“Yip yip!”

Appa is a giant flying bison who was frozen with Aang for 100 years. He can often be seen transporting Team Avatar from one adventure to another!

Appa is the largest sidekick to date in Brawlhalla. He’s been given special animations to accommodate for his unique features and massive size.

Emote:

Momo

“A treat for the best winged lemur!”

Momo is a winged-lemur – a hybrid of the spotted bat and the black and white lemur. Like all of his species, Momo is incredibly intelligent and trainable.

Featuring custom sound FX.

KO Effect:

Cabbage Merchant

“MY CABBAGES!!!!!!!!”

A humble businessman from the Earth Kingdom, the cabbage merchant was plagued by misfortune as his carts of cabbages were often destroyed or damaged after crossing paths with Team Avatar and their enemies.

Featuring custom sound FX.

Avatars:

Water

“Element of Change”

Earth

“Element of Substance”

Fire

“Element of Power”

Air

“Element of Freedom”

_The Blue Spirit__[/i]

“A soul learning to change.”

[i]Sleeping Appa_

“It's been a long day for Team Avatar's loyal sky bison.”

Emojis:

Sokka Shrug

“Looks more like jerkbending to me.”

Katara Wave

“Hi! Let’s practice waterbending together.”

Azula Rage

“Almost isn’t good enough!”

Suki WP

“On behalf of the Kyoshi Warriors: well played.”

Iroh GG

“GG - Good Ginseng”

The Avatar: The Last Airbender Epic Crossover event also includes:

Free “The Tale of Iroh” Avatar for logging in during the Event.

New Western Air Temple themed FFA & 1v1 Maps.

New Splash art and UI Theme.

Original main menu, character select, and victory theme music.

Daily login bonus of 250 Gold to celebrate this Epic Crossover event!

Test your bending skills in an epic free-for-all match! Take to the skies just outside the Western Air Temple and work together to secure KO's. Earn 2 points for KOing an enemy, lose 1 point for being KO'd. The team with the most points after 3 minutes wins!

FFA

3v3

3 Minutes

The team with the most points wins!

After lots of feedback, we’ve graduated the long-standing Bot AI Test Feature that makes Bots smarter and more challenging.

These Bots are more aware of their attacks, surroundings, and hitboxes.

No longer does the Bot you brawl have to be random in Offline & Custom lobbies. As lobby leader, you’ll now have the ability to pick every Bot in your matches.

First, open the Party Menu on the left.

Then, add a Bot and select its difficulty level.

Lastly, the option underneath allows you to pick the Legend for your Bot.

Brawlhalla has over 20 Game Modes, and with this patch it is now easier to know what the rules for each are. Scrolling through the game modes list in Custom Lobbies will now show a graphic and a description of the Game Mode you’re selecting.

We’ve added text tooltips to the Preferences menu to better explain what each setting does, and improve the look of the menu.

User Experience

Munin now counts as an Asgardian for any future Battle Pass missions.

User Interface

Console only: updated preference setting on the "Show Lobby Number" icon to hide the room number for streamers.

Animation

Updated Volkov's Scythe Side Signature on-hit effects to cover common drop areas.

User Experience

Fixed a bug where spectators see their own best Legend’s Elo instead of the player’s personal Elo.

Chatting in a rematch lobby will now properly send the messages only to your teammates and not your opponents.

Art & Animation

Animated heads on Skins will now animate properly during the Skyforged & Goldforged Trophy Emotes.

Corrected instances where Tai Lung would default to using Mordex's foot.

Say hello to The Night Stalker with the new Lynx Bundle, featuring Asuri! This pack includes:

Lynx Asuri Skin

Asuri Legend Unlock

Nightmare Claws Weapon Skin

Moonbeam Sword Weapon Skin

Avatar Cape Emote

Asuridoodle Avatar

Asuri Shrug Emoji Skin

The free-to-play Legend rotation for this week features Ember, Thatch, Volkov, Ulgrim, Vector, Ada, Petra, Magyar, & Sidra.