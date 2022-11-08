Share · View all patches · Build 9896604 · Last edited 9 November 2022 – 00:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This should be the last of the quick patches...sorry

Apparently there was a random conveyor belt on level 0, that's gone

Added rails: Put them on guns to put other attachments on them

Re-Added the laser sight: A new attachment

New item: Screwdriver. It'll remove attachments from a gun

Messed with the suppressor sounds a bit

Added more almond trees and red ringed trees to level 39

Added a sniper range to level 39

Added a few secret targets to the killshack, you'll get extra points for hitting them

Fixed a bug with the new time gun

Re-lit and fixed some structural issues with the tutorial

Removed a janky animation on the 1911

Increased the fire rate of the AK-74

Level negative 5 has more foliage and bumps in the landscape

Fixed a bug with the grenade launcher

Sorry the update doesn't have much new :| really just wanted to get that conveyor belt gone.