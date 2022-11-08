This should be the last of the quick patches...sorry
- Apparently there was a random conveyor belt on level 0, that's gone
- Added rails: Put them on guns to put other attachments on them
- Re-Added the laser sight: A new attachment
- New item: Screwdriver. It'll remove attachments from a gun
- Messed with the suppressor sounds a bit
- Added more almond trees and red ringed trees to level 39
- Added a sniper range to level 39
- Added a few secret targets to the killshack, you'll get extra points for hitting them
- Fixed a bug with the new time gun
- Re-lit and fixed some structural issues with the tutorial
- Removed a janky animation on the 1911
- Increased the fire rate of the AK-74
- Level negative 5 has more foliage and bumps in the landscape
- Fixed a bug with the grenade launcher
Sorry the update doesn't have much new :| really just wanted to get that conveyor belt gone.
