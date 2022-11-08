 Skip to content

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 8 November 2022

V. 2.25

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This should be the last of the quick patches...sorry

  • Apparently there was a random conveyor belt on level 0, that's gone
  • Added rails: Put them on guns to put other attachments on them
  • Re-Added the laser sight: A new attachment
  • New item: Screwdriver. It'll remove attachments from a gun
  • Messed with the suppressor sounds a bit
  • Added more almond trees and red ringed trees to level 39
  • Added a sniper range to level 39
  • Added a few secret targets to the killshack, you'll get extra points for hitting them
  • Fixed a bug with the new time gun
  • Re-lit and fixed some structural issues with the tutorial
  • Removed a janky animation on the 1911
  • Increased the fire rate of the AK-74
  • Level negative 5 has more foliage and bumps in the landscape
  • Fixed a bug with the grenade launcher

Sorry the update doesn't have much new :| really just wanted to get that conveyor belt gone.

