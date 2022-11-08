Polishing the Pumpkin Tower v216.1

Pumpkin Tower change(s):

• [Adventurer's Soul] has renamed to [Abominous Soul] (Icon has been redesigned)

• All Pumpkin Heads' has been recoloured

• Added [Ghost Mount]

• Added [Aracnom Earrings]

• Added [Aracpum Earrings]

• Added [Aracbaz Earrings]

• Added [Crying Soul]

Added new achievements:

• Great Escape

• Bone Remains

• Solving Puzzle

• Carve a Pumpkin

• 6th DarkStory Anniversary

• Ghost Tamer

The Fair event has ended, we've removed all the stuff related ([Jimbo] will be around there for a few days for players who had no time to claim rewards)

Added a new equipment bonus that increases Poisonous Damage

Pumpkin Tower:

• Stage 2: Gloomy Cemetery

The mole health points will be fully regen when entered to this map

Experience reward has been increased from 7000 to 8000

• Stage 3: Pumpkins' Maze

Timer has been increased from 400 to 720 seconds

Experience reward has been increased from 10k to 12k

• Stage 4: Lair of King

Experience reward has been increased from 10k to 12k

[Abominous] will now summon more frecuently

Added new premium equipments:

• Pumpkin Shield

• Gray Pumpkin Shield

• Shonen Pants

We've improved the icon design of the following equipments:

• Kitty Shield

• Jack-o-lantern

• Royal Crusader Shield

• Chef Uniform

[Shonen Uniform] price has been decreased from 350 to 300

We've fixed some of the typos' reported, thanks for your help!

Fixed an issue that caused follower enemies stop follow players

Fixed an issue that caused some tombs from Gloomy Cemetery didn't drop bones

Fixed an issue that caused some map animations didn't show

Fixed an issue that caused some aggressive enemies stop following players

Fixed an issue that caused players can not trade skull amounts higher than two thousand