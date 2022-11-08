Update 0.8.4510a

Fixed Bug 941: Connect disabled home network via wifi

Fixed Bug 942: Schedule payment not updated properly

Fixed Bug 943: Ability to restore a disabled network without payment

Fixed various issues in connection to rental networks that were previously home networks (before the last gameover) when applying changes in ConfigLan

Fixed Bug 936: script execution using symlink from FileExplorer result in a background process without a terminal attached

Fixed Bug 937: Ability to create binaries that could be used by certain applications