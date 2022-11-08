Update 0.8.4510a

Changelog
-
Fixed Bug 941: Connect disabled home network via wifi
-
Fixed Bug 942: Schedule payment not updated properly
-
Fixed Bug 943: Ability to restore a disabled network without payment
-
Fixed various issues in connection to rental networks that were previously home networks (before the last gameover) when applying changes in ConfigLan
-
Fixed Bug 936: script execution using symlink from FileExplorer result in a background process without a terminal attached
-
Fixed Bug 937: Ability to create binaries that could be used by certain applications
-
Removed "This user is already online" message when forcing the previous Multiplayer session to be deleted if the player log in before it was automatically deleted due to the previous session timeout.
Changed files in this update