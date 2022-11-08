 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cat Herders: Couch Coop Cat Corralling! update for 8 November 2022

Some leaderboard stuff!

Share · View all patches · Build 9896298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey herders!
Just another quick patch today. We were playing around last night beating each other's times and realised how much fun it can be, so we quickly added in some rudimentary leaderboards! From now on any time you finish a level the game will upload your time and let you know how you stack up against the rest of the world. We made a quick walkthrough of how to do the House level quickly for anyone who wants to be a pro-gamer speed-running chad like Tom:

Download the update and see if you can set the time to beat!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2183921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2183922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link