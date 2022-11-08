Some leaderboard stuff!

Hey herders!

Just another quick patch today. We were playing around last night beating each other's times and realised how much fun it can be, so we quickly added in some rudimentary leaderboards! From now on any time you finish a level the game will upload your time and let you know how you stack up against the rest of the world. We made a quick walkthrough of how to do the House level quickly for anyone who wants to be a pro-gamer speed-running chad like Tom:

Download the update and see if you can set the time to beat!