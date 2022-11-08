Massive Two Week "Discovery Discount", Play & Review This Game Until Nov 21st!

To help get my newest indie game "Zaxterion: Space Frenzy!" into peoples hands, I am offering a massive 70% discount all the way until November 21st! ..Keep in mind that this 70% discount is on top of the already discounted price drop from $6.99 USD to just $3.99 USD last week!
All I ask that you review this game, especially if you enjoy it! I mean I welcome critical reviews as well, but please just let me know how this game could be a better experience for you and more fun if you do leave it a negative review.
This game needs exposure people, and that's exactly why I'm doing this huge discount so soon after I just launched it. If you enjoy it, please let your friends and social media know all about it!
Enjoy the game!
Sincerely,
ZaxtorGameS ... (Solo Indie Game Developer)
