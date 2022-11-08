 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Joshua's Legs update for 8 November 2022

Go hard or go home

Share · View all patches · Build 9896033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With the inflation going up and the game prices so high, we decided to take the matters into our own hands. We added a new secret game mode so that you get more out of your investment. Now go finish the game to get that secret mode!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1934331
  • Loading history…
Depot 1934332
  • Loading history…
Depot 1934333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link