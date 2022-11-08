 Skip to content

Mongrel Games Minigames update for 8 November 2022

Mongrel Games Minigames Update 2 (Easy mode revamp)

Mongrel Games Minigames Update 2 (Easy mode revamp)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week's focus was making the easy mode effect the minigames more directly instead of just giving more lives after a boss. The minigames effected are Forage!, Balance!, Climb!, Steal!, Escape!, Swing!, Inflame!, Travel!, Impress!, Paint!, Assemble!, Craft!, Harvest!, Drum!, Domesticate!, Fish!, Hunt!, Run!, Guard!, Hoe!, Bartend!, Ride!, Churn!, Catapult!, Command!, Deflect!, Charge!, Oil!, Sneak!, Tax!, Slay!, Survive!, Collect!, Burn!, Escape!, Assassinate!, Smuggle!, Snipe!, Gunfight!, Count!, Knockout!, Drive!, Shoot!, Ignite!, Doctor!, Protect!, Heist!, Straighten!, Catch!, Extinguish!, Evade!, Destroy!, Flank!, Dodge!, Exorcise!, Shelter!, Eliminate!, Disassemble!, Pacify!, Empower!, Fight!, Unite!, Transport!, Pilot!, Dock!, Repair!, Land!, Mine!, Colonize!, Buy!, Dive!, Negotiate!, Gather!, Ship!, Evacuate!, Teleport!, Power!, Rumble!, Repel!, and Maneuver! The hint menu can now be toggled on and off during bosses and there have been several small bug or visual errors fixes.

