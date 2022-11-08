Mongrel Games Minigames Update 2 (Easy mode revamp)

This week's focus was making the easy mode effect the minigames more directly instead of just giving more lives after a boss. The minigames effected are Forage!, Balance!, Climb!, Steal!, Escape!, Swing!, Inflame!, Travel!, Impress!, Paint!, Assemble!, Craft!, Harvest!, Drum!, Domesticate!, Fish!, Hunt!, Run!, Guard!, Hoe!, Bartend!, Ride!, Churn!, Catapult!, Command!, Deflect!, Charge!, Oil!, Sneak!, Tax!, Slay!, Survive!, Collect!, Burn!, Escape!, Assassinate!, Smuggle!, Snipe!, Gunfight!, Count!, Knockout!, Drive!, Shoot!, Ignite!, Doctor!, Protect!, Heist!, Straighten!, Catch!, Extinguish!, Evade!, Destroy!, Flank!, Dodge!, Exorcise!, Shelter!, Eliminate!, Disassemble!, Pacify!, Empower!, Fight!, Unite!, Transport!, Pilot!, Dock!, Repair!, Land!, Mine!, Colonize!, Buy!, Dive!, Negotiate!, Gather!, Ship!, Evacuate!, Teleport!, Power!, Rumble!, Repel!, and Maneuver! The hint menu can now be toggled on and off during bosses and there have been several small bug or visual errors fixes.