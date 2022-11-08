This week's focus was making the easy mode effect the minigames more directly instead of just giving more lives after a boss. The minigames effected are Forage!, Balance!, Climb!, Steal!, Escape!, Swing!, Inflame!, Travel!, Impress!, Paint!, Assemble!, Craft!, Harvest!, Drum!, Domesticate!, Fish!, Hunt!, Run!, Guard!, Hoe!, Bartend!, Ride!, Churn!, Catapult!, Command!, Deflect!, Charge!, Oil!, Sneak!, Tax!, Slay!, Survive!, Collect!, Burn!, Escape!, Assassinate!, Smuggle!, Snipe!, Gunfight!, Count!, Knockout!, Drive!, Shoot!, Ignite!, Doctor!, Protect!, Heist!, Straighten!, Catch!, Extinguish!, Evade!, Destroy!, Flank!, Dodge!, Exorcise!, Shelter!, Eliminate!, Disassemble!, Pacify!, Empower!, Fight!, Unite!, Transport!, Pilot!, Dock!, Repair!, Land!, Mine!, Colonize!, Buy!, Dive!, Negotiate!, Gather!, Ship!, Evacuate!, Teleport!, Power!, Rumble!, Repel!, and Maneuver! The hint menu can now be toggled on and off during bosses and there have been several small bug or visual errors fixes.
Mongrel Games Minigames update for 8 November 2022
Mongrel Games Minigames Update 2 (Easy mode revamp)
This week's focus was making the easy mode effect the minigames more directly instead of just giving more lives after a boss. The minigames effected are Forage!, Balance!, Climb!, Steal!, Escape!, Swing!, Inflame!, Travel!, Impress!, Paint!, Assemble!, Craft!, Harvest!, Drum!, Domesticate!, Fish!, Hunt!, Run!, Guard!, Hoe!, Bartend!, Ride!, Churn!, Catapult!, Command!, Deflect!, Charge!, Oil!, Sneak!, Tax!, Slay!, Survive!, Collect!, Burn!, Escape!, Assassinate!, Smuggle!, Snipe!, Gunfight!, Count!, Knockout!, Drive!, Shoot!, Ignite!, Doctor!, Protect!, Heist!, Straighten!, Catch!, Extinguish!, Evade!, Destroy!, Flank!, Dodge!, Exorcise!, Shelter!, Eliminate!, Disassemble!, Pacify!, Empower!, Fight!, Unite!, Transport!, Pilot!, Dock!, Repair!, Land!, Mine!, Colonize!, Buy!, Dive!, Negotiate!, Gather!, Ship!, Evacuate!, Teleport!, Power!, Rumble!, Repel!, and Maneuver! The hint menu can now be toggled on and off during bosses and there have been several small bug or visual errors fixes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update