TaleSpire update for 8 November 2022

Mini Feature: Open Logs and Settings Directory

Last edited by Wendy

Not much to say about this one!

When working out issues, it's often beneficial to see the logs, but finding the files can be a pain. This button opens up the location where the logs, keyboard config, and a few other things are stored.

Ciao

Changed files in this update

