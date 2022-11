Share · View all patches · Build 9895975 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 21:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Fixed some quests not being updated.

Fixed the way summonings are handled.

Fixed some conversation showing the wrong players face-image

Fixed some typo's, grammer, etc

Balanced some enemies - stronger / weaker.

Added 10 new weapons

Added 5 new armors

Added 65 Steam Archievements

Added a new song

Added a new questst (han and giselle)

Added 23 new items