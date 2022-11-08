 Skip to content

Super Pentagon update for 8 November 2022

Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9895880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hiya!

New level now included: Plus One
Exceptionally difficult, now includes 5 quintants (formerly quadrants) to present a new challenge!

I hope you enjoy! More coming soon and or eventually :)

