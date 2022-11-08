 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 8 November 2022

Diretide Collector's Cache Vote (ClientVersion 5536)

Share · View all patches · Build 9895872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From now until Monday, November 14th, the final candidates for the Collector's Cache will be featured for preview in the Dota 2 client, where all players can see a lineup of the item sets for easy comparison. Battle Pass owners can give a thumbs up or down to each set under consideration, and sets with the highest scores will be included as the main items of the Cache.

We would like to thank all of the workshop artists who have submitted items, and we look forward to revealing the collection that best represents the community's interests.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Romanian, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, English, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Danish, French, Greek, Portuguese - Portugal, Spanish - Spain, Vietnamese, and German

Cosmetics

  • New Common Armor: Horn of Ruthless Plunder Armor
  • New Common Head: Horn of Ruthless Plunder Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Horn of Ruthless Plunder Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Oracle Auspicious Seadweller Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Oracle Auspicious Seadweller LS
  • New Common Head: Oracle Auspicious Seadweller Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Oracle Auspicious Seadweller Back
  • New Common Armor: Oracle Auspicious Seadweller Armor
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Saint Bodhisattva LS
  • New Common Armor: Saint Bodhisattva Armor
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Saint Bodhisattva Back
  • New Common Head: Saint Bodhisattva Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Saint Bodhisattva Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Arms: Circus Ursa Arms
  • New Common Back: Circus Ursa Back
  • New Common Belt: Circus Ursa Belt
  • New Common Weapon: Circus Ursa Weapon
  • New Common Head: Circus Ursa Head
  • New Economy Item: Circus Ursa LS
  • New Common Armor: East Dragon Armor
  • New Common Belt: East Dragon Belt
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
  • New Common Head: East Dragon Head
  • New Economy Item: East Dragon LS
  • New Common Misc: East Dragon Misc
  • New Common Weapon: East Dragon Weapon
  • New Common Arms: Frosty Apparation Arms
    • International Tag: 2015
  • New Common Head: Frosty Apparation Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Frosty Apparation Shoulder
  • New Common Tail: Frosty Apparation Tail
  • New Common Head: Undying Frankenstein - Head
  • New Common Tail: Primal Form Tail
  • New Common Shoulder: Primal Form Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Primal Form Head
  • New Common Arms: Primal Form Arms
    • International Tag: 2015
  • New Economy Item: Horn of Ruthless Plunder
  • New Economy Item: Oracle Auspicious Seadweller
  • New Economy Item: Circus Ursa
  • New Economy Item: East Dragon
  • New Economy Item: Frosty Apparation
  • New Economy Item: Primal Form
  • New Economy Item: Saint Bodhisattva
  • New Economy Item: AM North Witchhunter
  • New Common Shoulder: AM Carnival ghost | Shoulders
  • New Common Weapon: AM Carnival ghost | Mainhand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: AM Carnival ghost | Offhand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: AM Eternal Reaper
  • New Common Armor: AM Eternal Reaper - Armor
  • New Common Arms: AM Eternal Reaper - Arms
  • New Common Belt: AM Eternal Reaper - Belt
  • New Common Head: AM Eternal Reaper - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: AM North Witchhunter Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: AM North Witchhunter Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: AM North Witchhunter Offhand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: AM Eternal Reaper - Shoulders
  • New Common Weapon: AM Eternal Reaper - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: AM Eternal Reaper - Weapon offhand
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: AM Carnival ghost
  • New Common Armor: AM Carnival ghost | Armor
  • New Common Arms: AM Carnival ghost | Arms
  • New Common Belt: AM Carnival ghost | Belt
  • New Common Head: AM Carnival ghost | Head
  • New Common Weapon: Necro Green Reaper - Wearable (5)
  • New Common Back: NS Vengeful Gargoyle - Back
  • New Common Arms: NS Vengeful Gargoyle - Arms
  • New Common Head: NS Vengeful Gargoyle - Head
  • New Economy Item: NS Vengeful Gargoyle
  • New Economy Item: Necro Green Reaper
  • New Common Head: Necro Green Reaper - Wearable
  • New Common Legs: Necro Green Reaper - Wearable (2)
  • New Common Body Head: Necro Green Reaper - Wearable (3)
  • New Common Shoulder: Necro Green Reaper - Wearable (4)
  • New Common Legs: NS Vengeful Gargoyle - Legs
  • New Common Tail: NS Vengeful Gargoyle - Tail
  • New Economy Item: Noble Raiment of Bloodlust
  • New Common Back: Noble Raiment of Bloodlust - Back
  • New Common Arms: Noble Raiment of Bloodlust - Arms
  • New Common Head: Noble Raiment of Bloodlust - Head
  • New Common Legs: Noble Raiment of Bloodlust - Legs
  • New Common Tail: Noble Raiment of Bloodlust - Tail
  • New Common Armor: AM North Witchhunter Armor
  • New Common Arms: AM North Witchhunter Arms
  • New Common Belt: AM North Witchhunter Belt
  • New Common Head: AM North Witchhunter Head
  • New Economy Item: Morphling Water Dragon
  • New Common Arms: Morphling Water Dragon - Arms
  • New Common Back: Morphling Water Dragon - Back
  • New Common Weapon: Grimstroke Murderous Ink - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: Grimstroke Murderous Ink - Belt
  • New Common Armor: Grimstroke Murderous Ink - Armor
  • New Common Head: Grimstroke Murderous Ink - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Marci Crystalline Dragon - Back
  • New Economy Item: MK Fiery Vajrapani
  • New Economy Item: LC Ghoul
  • New Common Head: LC Ghoul - Head
  • New Common Belt: LC Ghoul - Belt
  • New Common Back: LC Ghoul - Back
  • New Common Arms: LC Ghoul - Arms
  • New Economy Item: LS Oni soul stealer
  • New Common Legs: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Legs v3
  • New Common Legs: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Legs v4
  • New Economy Item: Marci Wasteland Wayfarer
  • New Common Head: Marci Wasteland Wayfarer - Head
  • New Common Armor: Marci Wasteland Wayfarer - Armor
  • New Common Back: Marci Wasteland Wayfarer - Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Marci Wasteland Wayfarer - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Morphling Greed of raging depths
  • New Common Misc: Morphling Greed of raging depths - Misc
  • New Common Arms: Morphling Greed of raging depths - Arms
  • New Common Back: Morphling Greed of raging depths - Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Morphling Greed of raging depths - Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Morphling Greed of raging depths - Head
  • New Economy Item: Morphling Greed of raging depths - Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Marci Combat Maid
  • New Economy Item: Marci Combat Maid - Loading Screen
  • New Common Armor: Marci Combat Maid - Armor
  • New Common Head: Marci Combat Maid - Head
  • New Common Back: Marci Combat Maid - Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Marci Combat Maid - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Mars Lava Gladiator
  • New Common Armor: Mars Lava Gladiator - Armor
  • New Common Legs: Mars Lava Gladiator - Legs
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Mars Lava Gladiator - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Mars Lava Gladiator - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Mars Lava Gladiator - Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Meepo Fishy Meepo
  • New Common Weapon: Meepo Fishy Meepo - Weapon
  • New Common Head: Meepo Fishy Meepo - Head
  • New Common Tail: Meepo Fishy Meepo - Tail
  • New Common Shoulder: Meepo Fishy Meepo - Shoulder
  • New Common Back: Meepo Fishy Meepo - Back
  • New Common Arms: Meepo Fishy Meepo - Arms
  • New Economy Item: Marci Boundless Potential
  • New Common Head: Marci Boundless Potential - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Marci Boundless Potential - Shoulder
  • New Common Back: Marci Boundless Potential - Back
  • New Common Armor: Marci Boundless Potential - Armor
  • New Economy Item: Marci Boundless Potential - Loading Screen
  • New Common Head: LS Oni soul stealer - Head
  • New Common Back: LS Oni soul stealer - Back
  • New Common Arms: LS Oni soul stealer - Arms
  • New Common Head: Marci Marvellous Journey - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Marci Marvellous Journey - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Doom Cthulhu
  • New Common Back: Marci Marvellous Journey - Back
  • New Common Belt: LS Oni soul stealer - Belt
  • New Economy Item: Hoodwink Guardian of the jungle
  • New Common Armor: Hoodwink Guardian of the jungle - Armor
  • New Common Back: Hoodwink Guardian of the jungle - Back
  • New Economy Item: LS Parasitic Infestation
  • New Common Head: LS Parasitic Infestation - Head
  • New Common Back: LS Parasitic Infestation - Back
  • New Common Arms: LS Parasitic Infestation - Arms
  • New Common Belt: LS Parasitic Infestation - Belt
  • New Economy Item: Ember The Demon Claw
  • New Common Arms: Ember The Demon Claw - Arms
  • New Common Belt: Ember The Demon Claw - Belt
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Ember The Demon Claw - Head
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Shoulder: Ember The Demon Claw - Shoulder
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Ember The Demon Claw - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Ember The Demon Claw - Offhand Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Enchantress Highlands Huntress
  • New Common Arms: Enchantress Highlands Huntress - Arms
  • New Common Neck: Enchantress Highlands Huntress - Neck
  • New Common Head: Enchantress Highlands Huntress - Head
  • New Common Weapon: Enchantress Highlands Huntress - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: Enchantress Highlands Huntress - Belt
  • New Common Head: Morphling Water Dragon - Head
  • New Common Misc: Morphling Water Dragon - Misc
  • New Common Shoulder: Morphling Water Dragon - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Marci Crystalline Dragon
  • New Common Armor: Marci Crystalline Dragon - Armor
  • New Common Shoulder: Marci Crystalline Dragon - Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Marci Crystalline Dragon - Head
  • New Economy Item: KOTL Arcane Griffin Master
  • New Common Belt: KOTL Arcane Griffin Master - Belt
  • New Common Head: KOTL Arcane Griffin Master - Head
  • New Common Mount: KOTL Arcane Griffin Master - Mount
  • New Common Weapon: KOTL Arcane Griffin Master - Weapon
  • New Common Head: Doom Cthulhu - Head
  • New Economy Item: Juggernaut Primal
  • New Common Weapon: Juggernaut Primal - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Juggernaut Primal - Head
  • New Common Back: Juggernaut Primal - Back
  • New Common Arms: Juggernaut Primal - Arms
  • New Common Legs: Juggernaut Primal - Legs
  • New Common Ability2: Juggernaut Primal - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for Healing Ward
  • New Common Head: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Head
  • New Common Armor: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Armor
  • New Common Weapon: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Legs: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Legs
  • New Economy Item: KOTL Arcane Griffin Master - Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Marci Lotus Keeper
  • New Common Armor: Marci Lotus Keeper - Armor
  • New Common Back: Marci Lotus Keeper - Back
  • New Common Armor: MK Fiery Vajrapani - Armor
  • New Common Head: MK Fiery Vajrapani - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: MK Fiery Vajrapani - Shoulder
  • New Common Shoulder: Marci Lotus Keeper - Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Marci Lotus Keeper - Head
  • New Common Weapon: MK Fiery Vajrapani - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Marci Marvellous Journey
  • New Common Armor: Marci Marvellous Journey - Armor
  • New Economy Item: Grimstroke - Shackles of Punishment
  • New Common Head: Grimstroke - Shackles of Punishment - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Grimstroke - Shackles of Punishment - Armor
  • New Common Belt: Grimstroke - Shackles of Punishment - Belt
  • New Common Weapon: Grimstroke - Shackles of Punishment - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Tail: Hoodwink Guardian of the jungle - Tail
  • New Common Weapon: Hoodwink Guardian of the jungle - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Grimstroke Murderous Ink
  • New Common Shoulder: Doom Cthulhu - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Doom Cthulhu - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Tail: Doom Cthulhu - Tail
  • New Common Back: Doom Cthulhu - Back
  • New Common Arms: Doom Cthulhu - Arms
  • New Common Belt: Doom Cthulhu - Belt
  • New Economy Item: Naga Song of Onna-musha
  • New Common Legs: Naga Song of Onna-musha - Legs v2
  • New Common Armor: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy coffin
  • New Common Weapon: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy crow
  • New Common Arms: BS Grim Harvester arms
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy creature
  • New Common Back: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy cloth
  • New Common Neck: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy hat
  • New Economy Item: Dawnbreaker Astral Angel
  • New Common Armor: Dawnbreaker Astral Angel - Armor
  • New Common Arms: Dawnbreaker Astral Angel - Arms
  • New Common Head: Dawnbreaker Astral Angel - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Dawnbreaker Astral Angel - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Lion Dungeon Poacher
  • New Common Shoulder: Invoker Wings Of Knowledge - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: DP Bloodroot Seer
  • New Common Armor: DP Bloodroot Seer - Armor
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: DP Bloodroot Seer - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Legs: DP Bloodroot Seer - Custom Wearable
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Misc: DP Bloodroot Seer - Misc
  • New Common Belt: DP Bloodroot Seer - Belt
  • New Common Head: DP Bloodroot Seer - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: DP Tomb Queen
  • New Common Armor: DP Tomb Queen - Armor
  • New Common Belt: DP Tomb Queen - Belt
  • New Common Head: DP Tomb Queen - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: DP Tomb Queen - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Legs: DP Tomb Queen - Custom Wearable
    • Contains 2 extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Misc: DP Tomb Queen - Misc
  • New Economy Item: DP Blood Rose
  • New Common Head: DP Blood Rose - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: DP Blood Rose - Armor
  • New Common Belt: DP Blood Rose - Belt
  • New Economy Item: BS Grim Harvester
  • New Common Head: BS Grim Harvester head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: BS Grim Harvester offhand
  • New Common Shoulder: BS Grim Harvester cape
  • New Common Weapon: BS Grim Harvester blade
  • New Common Belt: BS Grim Harvester belt
  • New Common Back: BS Grim Harvester back
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: DP Blood Rose - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Legs: DP Blood Rose - Custom Wearable
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Invoker Arrow of Psychokinesis
  • New Common Armor Persona 1: Invoker Arrow of Psychokinesis - Armor Persona 1
  • New Common Arms Persona 1: Invoker Arrow of Psychokinesis - Arms Persona 1
  • New Common Head Persona 1: Invoker Arrow of Psychokinesis - Head Persona 1
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder Persona 1: Invoker Arrow of Psychokinesis - Shoulder Persona 1
  • New Common Back Persona 1: Invoker Arrow of Psychokinesis - Back Persona 1
  • New Economy Item: Brewmaster HuJiang
  • New Economy Item: Brewmaster HuJiang LS
  • New Common Arms: Brewmaster HuJiang_arms
  • New Common Back: Brewmaster HuJiang_back
  • New Common Head: Brewmaster HuJiang_head
  • New Common Shoulder: Brewmaster HuJiang_shoulders
  • New Common Weapon: Brewmaster HuJiang_weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Brewmaster HuJiang_weapon_offhand
  • New Economy Item: Alchemist King Midas
  • New Common Arms: Alchemist King Midas - Arms
  • New Common Armor: Alchemist King Midas - Armor
  • New Common Back: Alchemist King Midas - Back
  • New Common Neck: Alchemist King Midas - Neck
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Alchemist King Midas - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Alchemist King Midas - Shoulders
  • New Common Weapon: Alchemist King Midas - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Alchemist King Midas - LoadingScreen
  • New Economy Item: Brewmaster Turtle Rider
  • New Common Shoulder: Brewmaster Turtle Rider [Armor]
  • New Common Arms: Brewmaster Turtle Rider [Arms]
  • New Common Back: Brewmaster Turtle Rider [Back]
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Brewmaster Turtle Rider [Barrel]
  • New Common Weapon: Brewmaster Turtle Rider [Carrot on a Stick]
  • New Common Head: Brewmaster Turtle Rider [Head]
  • New Economy Item: Alchemist Minotaur Champion
  • New Common Armor: Alchemist Minotaur Champion - Armor Regal
  • New Common Arms: Alchemist Minotaur Champion - Arms Regal
  • New Common Back: Alchemist Minotaur Champion Back Regal
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Alchemist Minotaur Champion - Offhand Regal
  • New Common Neck: Alchemist Minotaur Champion - Head Regal
  • New Common Shoulder: Alchemist Minotaur Champion - Shoulders Regal
  • New Common Weapon: Alchemist Minotaur Champion - Weapon Regal
  • New Economy Item: Alchemist Minotaur Champion - LS Regal
  • New Economy Item: Ogre Magi Dragonmother
  • New Common Arms: Lion Dungeon Poacher - Arms
  • New Common Back: Lion Dungeon Poacher - Back
  • New Economy Item: Invoker Wings Of Knowledge
  • New Common Arms: Invoker Wings Of Knowledge - Arms
  • New Common Back: Invoker Wings Of Knowledge - Back
  • New Common Belt: Invoker Wings Of Knowledge - Belt
  • New Common Head: Invoker Wings Of Knowledge - Head
  • New Economy Item: Dawnbreaker Star of Darkness
  • New Common Armor: Dawnbreaker Star of Darkness - Armor
  • New Economy Item: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy
  • New Common Arms: Alchemist Forbidden Alchemy bracers
  • New Common Arms: Dawnbreaker Star of Darkness - Arms
  • New Common Head: Dawnbreaker Star of Darkness - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Dawnbreaker Star of Darkness - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Lion Dungeon Poacher - Wearable
  • New Common Shoulder: Lion Dungeon Poacher - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Lion Dungeon Poacher - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: FV TI11 cc contrib
  • New Common Weapon: FV TI11 cc contrib - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: FV TI11 cc contrib - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: FV Executioner through Dimensions
  • New Common Arms: FV Executioner through Dimensions - Arms
  • New Common Belt: FV Executioner through Dimensions - Belt
  • New Common Body Head: FV Executioner through Dimensions - Body Head
  • New Common Shoulder: FV Executioner through Dimensions - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: FV Executioner through Dimensions - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Judgement of Light
  • New Common Weapon: Judgment of Light-weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: Judgement of Light-head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Arms: Judgement of Light-arms
  • New Common Armor: Judgement of Light-armor
  • New Economy Item: Dawnbreaker Lady of Blaze
  • New Economy Item: Dawnbreaker Lady of Blaze - Loading Screen
  • New Common Armor: Dawnbreaker Lady of Blaze - Armor
  • New Common Arms: Dawnbreaker Lady of Blaze - Arms
  • New Common Head: Dawnbreaker Lady of Blaze - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Dawnbreaker Lady of Blaze - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: FV TI11 cc contrib - Belt
  • New Common Body Head: FV TI11 cc contrib - Body Head
  • New Common Arms: FV TI11 cc contrib - Arms
  • New Economy Item: FV TI11 cc contrib - Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Dawnbreaker Starlight Protector
  • New Common Head: Dawnbreaker Starlight Protector - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Dawnbreaker Starlight Protector - Armor
  • New Common Arms: Dawnbreaker Starlight Protector - Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Dawnbreaker Starlight Protector - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: LC Bird of Prey
  • New Common Weapon: LC Bird of Prey - Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: LC Bird of Prey - Shoulder
  • New Common Legs: LC Bird of Prey - Legs
  • New Common Head: LC Bird of Prey - Wearable
  • New Common Back: LC Bird of Prey - Back
  • New Common Arms: LC Bird of Prey - Arms
  • New Economy Item: Pirates chess pawn
  • New Common Armor: Pirates chess pawn-armor
  • New Common Head: Pirates chess pawn-Captain hat
  • New Common Misc: Pirates chess pawn-parrot
  • New Common Weapon: Pirates chess pawn-weapon
  • New Common Head: NP Verdant Swarm - Head
  • New Common Ability3: NP Verdant Swarm - Ability
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
    • Contains a custom model for Treant
  • New Common Weapon: NP Verdant Swarm - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: NP Verdant Swarm - Back
  • New Common Shoulder: NP Verdant Swarm - Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: NP Verdant Swarm - Arms
  • New Common Neck: NP Verdant Swarm - Neck
  • New Common Weapon: Axe blackbeard weapon
  • New Economy Item: NP Verdant Swarm
  • New Economy Item: Mars Captain Redbeard
  • New Common Armor: Mars Captain Redbeard - Armor
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Mars Captain Redbeard - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Mars Captain Redbeard - Weapon
  • New Common Legs: Mars Captain Redbeard - Legs
  • New Economy Item: Axe Blackbeard
  • New Economy Item: Axe Lava Legion Commander
  • New Economy Item: Axe Lava Legion Commander LS
  • New Common Armor: Axe Lava Legion Commander_armor
  • New Common Belt: Axe Lava Legion Commander_belt
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
  • New Common Head: Axe Lava Legion Commander_head
  • New Common Misc: Axe Lava Legion Commander_misc
  • New Common Weapon: Axe Lava Legion Commander_weapon
  • New Common Armor: Axe blackbeard armor
  • New Common Misc: Axe blackbeard misc
  • New Common Belt: Axe blackbeard belt
    • Contains an extra cosmetic
  • New Common Head: Axe blackbeard head
  • New Economy Item: Mars Captain Redbeard - Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: BB Forsaken Defender
  • New Common Neck: BB Forsaken Defender - Armor
  • New Common Weapon: BB Forsaken Defender - Weapon
  • New Common Back: BB Forsaken Defender - Back
  • New Common Head: BB Forsaken Defender - Helmet
  • New Common Arms: BB Forsaken Defender - Arms
  • New Economy Item: BM king_of_beasts
  • New Economy Item: BM king_of_beasts LS
  • New Common Weapon: BM king_of_beasts_weapon
  • New Common Head: BM king_of_beasts_head
  • New Common Shoulder: BM king_of_beasts_shoulders
  • New Common Arms: BM king_of_beasts_arms
  • New Common Belt: BM king_of_beasts_belt
  • New Common Ability2: BM king_of_beasts_bird
    • Contains a custom model for Hawk
  • New Common Summon: BM king_of_beasts_beast
    • Contains a custom model for Boar
    • Contains a custom model for Greater Boar
  • New Economy Item: Bane Nightmare of Dark Feather
  • New Common Head: Bane Nightmare of Dark Feather - Beak
  • New Common Arms: Bane Nightmare of Dark Feather - Talons
  • New Common Back: Bane Nightmare of Dark Feather - Tail
  • New Common Shoulder: Bane Nightmare of Dark Feather - Wings
  • New Economy Item: AA Frozen Crown
  • New Common Head: AA Frozen Crown Head
  • New Common Arms: AA Frozen Crown Arms
    • International Tag: 2015
  • New Common Shoulder: AA Frozen Crown Shoulder
  • New Common Tail: AA Frozen Crown Tail
  • New Common Arms: Ogre Magi Dragonmother - Arms
  • New Common Back: Ogre Magi Dragonmother - Back
  • New Common Belt: Ogre Magi Dragonmother - Belt
  • New Economy Item: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy
  • New Common Arms: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy - Arms
  • New Common Back: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy - Back
  • New Common Belt: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy - Belt
  • New Economy Item: Dead god's heir
  • New Common Arms: Dead god's Arm
  • New Common Back: Dead god's Cape
  • New Common Weapon: Dead god's Weapon
  • New Common Head: Dead god's Mask
  • New Common Shoulder: Dead god's Armor
  • New Common Head: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy - Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Head: Ogre Magi Dragonmother - Head
  • New Economy Item: Ogre Magi Dragonmother - Loading Screen
  • New Common Weapon: Ogre Magi Dragonmother - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Ogre Magi Oni Lord
  • New Common Weapon: Ogre Magi Oni Lord - Weapon
  • New Common Belt: Ogre Magi Oni Lord - Belt
  • New Common Arms: Ogre Magi Oni Lord - Arms
  • New Common Head: Ogre Magi Oni Lord - Head
  • New Common Back: Ogre Magi Oni Lord - Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Pudge Pharaoh Mummy - Weapon
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: Phoenix Crimson Dawn - Supernova
    • Contains a custom model for Phoenix Sun
  • New Common Back: Phoenix Crimson Dawn - Back
    • Contains 2 extra cosmetic
  • New Common Head: Phoenix Crimson Dawn - Head
  • New Economy Item: Phoenix Crimson Dawn
  • New Economy Item: Puck Serpent Dragon
  • New Common Head: Puck Mishivous Guard - Head
  • New Common Head: Puck Serpent Dragon - Head
  • New Common Back: Puck Serpent Dragon - Back
  • New Common Tail: Puck Serpent Dragon - Tail
  • New Economy Item: Puck Mishivous Guard
  • New Common Tail: Puck Mishivous Guard - Tail
  • New Common Back: Puck Mishivous Guard - Back
  • New Economy Item: Oracle Ruins of Prophecy
  • New Common Head: Oracle Ruins of Prophecy - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: Oracle Ruins of Prophecy - Armor
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Back: Oracle Ruins of Prophecy - Back
  • New Common Weapon: Oracle Ruins of Prophecy - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Pango Count Dracula
  • New Common Armor: Pango Count Dracula - Armor
  • New Common Head: Pango Count Dracula - Head
  • New Common Weapon: Pango Count Dracula - Wearable
  • New Economy Item: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth
  • New Common Weapon: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth - Arms
  • New Common Back: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth - Back
  • New Common Belt: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth - Belt
  • New Common Head: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth - Head
  • New Common Weapon: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth - Weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Pudge Forbidden Regrowth - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Pudge Scarlet Ripper
  • New Common Head: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Arms: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Shoulder
  • New Common Belt: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Belt
  • New Common Back: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Back
  • New Economy Item: Pudge Scarlet Ripper - Loading Screen
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Pango Count Dracula - Offhand Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Pudge Onemind Archon
  • New Common Head: Pudge Onemind Archon - Head
  • New Common Back: Pudge Onemind Archon - Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Pudge Onemind Archon - Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: Pudge Onemind Archon - Arms
  • New Common Belt: Pudge Onemind Archon - Belt
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Pudge Onemind Archon - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Pudge Onemind Archon - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Pudge Onemind Archon - Loading Screen
  • New Common Ability2: Pirates chess pawn-treasure
    • Contains a custom model for Power Cog
  • New Common Ability4: Undying Frankenstein - Ability
    • Contains a custom hero model
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Armor: Undying Frankenstein - Armor
  • New Common Legs: SK Guardian of Bloodsand - Legs
  • New Common Arms: Undying Frankenstein - Arms
  • New Common Belt: Techies Mad Tex - Belt
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_techies_minefield_sign
  • New Common Back: Techies Mad Tex - Back
  • New Common Head: Techies Mad Tex - Head
  • New Economy Item: SK Guardian of Bloodsand
  • New Common Body Head: SK Guardian of Bloodsand - Body Head
  • New Common Shoulder: SK Guardian of Bloodsand - Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: SK Guardian of Bloodsand - Arms
  • New Common Back: SK Guardian of Bloodsand - Back
  • New Economy Item: SK Guardian of Bloodsand - Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Sniper Toxic Dust Ravager - Loading Screen
  • New Common Shoulder: Sniper Toxic Dust Ravager - Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: Sniper Toxic Dust Ravager - Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Sniper Toxic Dust Ravager - Weapon
  • New Common Back: Sniper Toxic Dust Ravager - Back
  • New Common Head: Sniper Toxic Dust Ravager - Head
  • New Economy Item: Sniper Toxic Dust Ravager
  • New Economy Item: Razor Thunder bagua
  • New Common Head: Razor Thunder bagua - Head
  • New Common Belt: Razor Thunder bagua - Belt
  • New Common Arms: Razor Thunder bagua - Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Razor Thunder bagua - Weapon
  • New Common Head: Razor Thunder bagua - Head (2)
  • New Common Armor: Razor Thunder bagua - Armor
  • New Economy Item: Storm of Yokai
  • New Common Armor: Storm of Yokai - Armor
  • New Common Arms: Storm of Yokai - Arms
  • New Common Head: Storm of Yokai - Head
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Economy Item: Sven Knight of Starry Sky
  • New Common Arms: Sven Knight of Starry Sky - Arms
  • New Common Back: Sven Knight of Starry Sky - Back
  • New Common Belt: Sven Knight of Starry Sky - Belt
  • New Common Head: Sven Knight of Starry Sky - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Sven Knight of Starry Sky - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Sven Knight of Starry Sky - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Shaman Shadow Cultist
  • New Common Summon: Shaman Shadow Cultist - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for Serpent Ward
  • New Common Weapon: Shaman Shadow Cultist - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Shaman Shadow Cultist - Offhand Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: Shaman Shadow Cultist - Belt
  • New Common Head: Shaman Shadow Cultist - Head
  • New Common Arms: Shaman Shadow Cultist - Arms
  • New Economy Item: Spectre Evil Spirit's Grim Plunder
  • New Common Belt: Spectre Evil Spirit's Grim Plunder - Belt
  • New Common Head: Spectre Evil Spirit's Grim Plunder - Head
  • New Common Misc: Spectre Evil Spirit's Grim Plunder - Misc
  • New Common Shoulder: Spectre Evil Spirit's Grim Plunder - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Spectre Evil Spirit's Grim Plunder - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Spectre Crescent Huntress
  • New Common Misc: Spectre Crescent Huntress - Misc
  • New Common Belt: Spectre Crescent Huntress - Belt
  • New Common Head: Spectre Crescent Huntress - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Spectre Crescent Huntress - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Spectre Crescent Huntress - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Silencer Grand Archivist
  • New Common Head: Silencer Grand Archivist - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Silencer Grand Archivist - Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: Silencer Grand Archivist - Arms
  • New Common Belt: Silencer Grand Archivist - Belt
  • New Common Weapon: Silencer Grand Archivist - Weapon
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Silencer Grand Archivist - Offhand Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Slark Fisherman's End
  • New Common Arms: Slark Fisherman's End - Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Slark Fisherman's End - Weapon
  • New Common Head: Slark Fisherman's End - Head
  • New Common Back: Slark Fisherman's End - Back
  • New Common Shoulder: Slark Fisherman's End - Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: Techies Mad Tex - Arms
    • Contains a particle effect
    • Contains a custom model for Sticky Bomb
  • New Common Shoulder: Techies Mad Tex - Shoulder
  • New Common Armor: Snapfire Snailfire - Armor
  • New Common Costume: Snapfire Snailfire - Costume
  • New Common Head: Snapfire Snailfire - Head
  • New Common Mount: Snapfire Snailfire - Mount
  • New Common Weapon: Snapfire Snailfire - Weapon
  • New Common Head: Snapfire Wasteland Rattler - Head
  • New Common Weapon: Snapfire Wasteland Rattler - Weapon
  • New Common Costume: Snapfire Wasteland Rattler - Costume
  • New Common Armor: Snapfire Wasteland Rattler - Armor
  • New Common Mount: Snapfire Wasteland Rattler - Mount
  • New Common Armor: Underlord Abyssal Crystal - Armor
  • New Common Head: Underlord Abyssal Crystal - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Underlord Abyssal Crystal - Weapon
  • New Common Belt: Techies Mad Science - Belt
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_techies_minefield_sign
  • New Common Back: Ursa Aegis Collector - Back
  • New Common Belt: Ursa Aegis Collector - Belt
  • New Common Head: Ursa Aegis Collector - Head
  • New Common Weapon: Ursa Aegis Collector - Weapon
  • New Common Head: Tusk Arctic Excavator - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Tusk Arctic Excavator - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Terrorblade Jailbreaker's Rage - Loading Screen
  • New Common Weapon: Techies Mad Tex - Weapon
  • New Common Mount: Techies Mad Tex - Mount
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Techies Mad Tex - Loading Screen
  • New Economy Item: Techies Mad Tex - Proximity
  • New Common Costume: Snapfire The Red Hex - Costume
  • New Common Weapon: Snapfire The Red Hex - Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Snapfire The Red Hex - Armor
  • New Common Head: Snapfire The Red Hex - Head
  • New Common Mount: Snapfire The Red Hex - Mount
  • New Common Costume: Snapfire Whipper Snapper - Costume
  • New Common Head: Snapfire Whipper Snapper - Head
  • New Common Mount: Snapfire Whipper Snapper - Mount
  • New Common Weapon: Snapfire Whipper Snapper - Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Snapfire Whipper Snapper - Armor
  • New Common Arms: Tusk Arctic Excavator - Arms
  • New Common Back: Tusk Arctic Excavator - Back
  • New Common Armor: Terrorblade Ultimate Depravity - Armor
  • New Common Ability3: Terrorblade Ultimate Depravity - Ability
    • Contains a custom hero model
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Head: Terrorblade Ultimate Depravity - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Weapon: Terrorblade Ultimate Depravity - Weapon
    • Contains 4 ambient particle effects
    • Contains 4 particle effects
  • New Common Back: Terrorblade Ultimate Depravity - Back
  • New Common Neck: Tusk Arctic Excavator - Neck
  • New Common Weapon: Tusk Arctic Excavator - Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: TA Warring States - Shoulder
  • New Common Armor: TA Warring States - Armor
  • New Common Head: TA Warring States - Head
  • New Common Weapon: TA Warring States - Weapon
  • New Common Weapon: Terrorblade Jailbreaker's Rage - Weapon
    • Contains 4 ambient particle effects
    • Contains 4 particle effects
  • New Common Armor: Terrorblade Jailbreaker's Rage - Armor
  • New Common Back: Terrorblade Jailbreaker's Rage - Back
  • New Common Head: Terrorblade Jailbreaker's Rage - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Ability3: Terrorblade Jailbreaker's Rage - Ability
    • Contains a custom hero model
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Common Back: Techies Mad Science - Back
  • New Common Arms: Techies Mad Science - Arms
    • Contains a particle effect
    • Contains a custom model for Sticky Bomb
  • New Common Mount: Techies Mad Science - Mount
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: Techies Mad Science - Shoulder
  • New Common Head: Techies Mad Science - Head
  • New Common Weapon: Techies Mad Science - Wearable
  • New Common Back: Ursa Godslayer Beast - Back
  • New Common Arms: Ursa Godslayer Beast - Arms
  • New Common Belt: Ursa Godslayer Beast - Belt
  • New Common Head: Ursa Godslayer Beast - Head
  • New Common Weapon: Ursa Godslayer Beast - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Undying Frankenstein
  • New Economy Item: Snapfire Snailfire
  • New Economy Item: Underlord Abyssal Crystal
  • New Economy Item: Ursa Aegis Collector
  • New Common Arms: Ursa Aegis Collector - Arms
  • New Economy Item: Techies Mad Tex
  • New Economy Item: Snapfire The Red Hex
  • New Economy Item: Snapfire Whipper Snapper
  • New Economy Item: Terrorblade Ultimate Depravity
  • New Economy Item: Tusk Arctic Excavator
  • New Economy Item: TA Warring States
  • New Economy Item: Terrorblade Jailbreaker's Rage
  • New Economy Item: Techies Mad Science
  • New Economy Item: Snapfire Wasteland Rattler
  • New Economy Item: Ursa Godslayer Beast
  • New Common Back: Viper Elephant hawk moth - Back
  • New Economy Item: WR Little Red Riding Hood
  • New Common Weapon: Void Spirit Ascetic Guardian - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Void Spirit Ascetic Guardian - Loading Screen
  • New Common Head: WR Little Red Riding Hood - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: WR Little Red Riding Hood - Shoulder
  • New Common Back: WR Little Red Riding Hood - Back
  • New Economy Item: Veno Necrotic Caretaker
  • New Common Head: Veno Necrotic Caretaker - Head
  • New Common Weapon: WR Little Red Riding Hood - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Void Spirit Taiji Koi
  • New Economy Item: Zeus Father of Gods
  • New Common Head: Void Spirit Taiji Koi - Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: WR Little Red Riding Hood - Quiver
  • New Common Weapon: Void Spirit Taiji Koi - Weapon
    • Contains a particle effect
  • New Economy Item: WR Winter Ranger
  • New Common Back: WR Winter Ranger - Back
  • New Common Weapon: WR Winter Ranger - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Head: WR Winter Ranger - Head
  • New Common Head: Viper Elephant hawk moth - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: WR Winter Ranger - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Warlock Elder Lord - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: WD Voodoo Harvest
  • New Common Shoulder: WD Voodoo Harvest - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: WD Voodoo Harvest - Weapon (2)
  • New Common Summon: WD Voodoo Harvest - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for Death Ward
  • New Common Shoulder: Warlock Elder Lord - Shoulder
  • New Common Belt: Warlock Elder Lord - Belt
  • New Common Head: Warlock Elder Lord - Head
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: Warlock Elder Lord - Golem
    • Contains a custom model for Warlock Golem
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Warlock Elder Lord - Offhand Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Belt: Zeus Father of Gods - Belt
  • New Common Head: Zeus Father of Gods - Head
  • New Common Back: Zeus Father of Gods - Back
  • New Economy Item: Warlock Elder Lord
  • New Common Arms: Warlock Elder Lord - Arms
  • New Common Back: Warlock Elder Lord - Back
  • New Common Head: Void Spirit Korumite Artistry - Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: WR Winter Ranger - Quiver
  • New Common Belt: Void Spirit Taiji Koi - Belt
  • New Common Armor: Void Spirit Taiji Koi - Armor
  • New Economy Item: Void Spirit Ascetic Guardian
  • New Common Head: Void Spirit Ascetic Guardian - Head
  • New Common Armor: Void Spirit Ascetic Guardian - Armor
  • New Common Belt: Void Spirit Ascetic Guardian - Belt
  • New Economy Item: Void Spirit Korumite Artistry
  • New Common Armor: Void Spirit Korumite Artistry - Armor
  • New Common Belt: Void Spirit Korumite Artistry - Belt
  • New Common Arms: Veno Necrotic Caretaker - Arms
  • New Common Weapon: Void Spirit Korumite Artistry - Weapon
    • Contains a particle effect
  • New Common Shoulder: Veno Necrotic Caretaker - Shoulder
  • New Economy Item: Viper Elephant hawk moth
  • New Common Ability3: Veno Necrotic Caretaker - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for Plague Ward
  • New Common Tail: Veno Necrotic Caretaker - Tail
  • New Economy Item: Venomancer Mechamancer
  • New Common Head: Venomancer Mechamancer - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Venomancer Mechamancer - Shoulder
  • New Common Arms: Venomancer Mechamancer - Arms
  • New Common Tail: Venomancer Mechamancer - Tail
  • New Common Ability3: Venomancer Mechamancer - Ability
    • Contains a custom model for Plague Ward
  • New Common Arms: Zeus Father of Gods - Arms
  • New Common Head: WD Voodoo Harvest - Head
  • New Common Back: WD Voodoo Harvest - Back
  • New Common Belt: WD Voodoo Harvest - Belt
  • New Common Arms: Zeus Perun Thunderer - Arms
  • New Common Head: Medusa Gorgona - Head
  • New Common Armor: Medusa Gorgona - Armor
  • New Common Arms: Medusa Gorgona - Arms
  • New Common Tail: Medusa Gorgona - Tail
  • New Common Weapon: Medusa Gorgona - Weapon
  • New Common Armor: Hoodwink Shadow ronin - Armor
  • New Common Back: Hoodwink Shadow ronin - Back
  • New Common Tail: Hoodwink Shadow ronin - Tail
  • New Common Weapon: Hoodwink Shadow ronin - Weapon
  • New Common Back: Tiny Astral order - Back
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_hero_tiny_variant_3
  • New Common Neck: Tiny Astral order - Neck
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_hero_tiny_variant_2
  • New Common Belt: Tiny Astral order - Belt
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_hero_tiny_variant_1
  • New Common Shoulder: Tiny Astral order - Shoulder
    • Contains a custom model for npc_dota_hero_tiny_variant_0
  • New Common Weapon: Tiny Astral order - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Tiny Astral order - Loading Screen
  • New Common Belt: Zeus Perun Thunderer - Belt
  • New Common Legs: PB Primal Feast - Legs
  • New Common Head: PB Primal Feast - Head
  • New Common Back: PB Primal Feast - Back
  • New Common Arms: PB Primal Feast - Arms
  • New Common Head: Zeus Perun Thunderer - Head
  • New Common Back: Zeus Perun Thunderer - Back
  • New Common Back: PB Dark Behemoth - Back
  • New Common Head: PB Dark Behemoth - Head
  • New Common Legs: PB Dark Behemoth - Legs
  • New Common Back: PB Unchained Calamity - Back
  • New Common Head: PB Unchained Calamity - Head
  • New Common Legs: PB Unchained Calamity - Legs
  • New Common Arms: PB Unchained Calamity - Arms
  • New Economy Item: PB Unchained Calamity - Loading Screen
  • New Common Arms: PB Ageless Monster - Arms
  • New Common Back: PB Ageless Monster - Back
  • New Common Head: PB Ageless Monster - Head
  • New Common Legs: PB Ageless Monster - Legs
  • New Economy Item: PB Dark Behemoth - Loading Screen
  • New Common Arms: PB Dark Behemoth - Arms
  • New Economy Item: Medusa Gorgona
  • New Economy Item: Hoodwink Shadow ronin
  • New Economy Item: Tiny Astral order
  • New Economy Item: PB Primal Feast
  • New Economy Item: Zeus Perun Thunderer
  • New Economy Item: PB Unchained Calamity
  • New Economy Item: PB Ageless Monster
  • New Economy Item: PB Dark Behemoth
  • New Common Arms: Riki Scarlet fox - Arms
  • New Common Head: Riki Scarlet fox - Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Riki Scarlet fox - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Riki Scarlet fox - Shoulder
  • New Common Tail: Riki Scarlet fox - Tail
  • New Common Weapon: Riki Scarlet fox - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Riki Scarlet fox
  • New Economy Item: Omniknight Holy Spirit
  • New Economy Item: Tinker Soul camera
  • New Economy Item: Chen Infernal psychic
  • New Economy Item: Huskar Pharaoh's Guard
  • New Economy Item: DP Mistress of the Kraken
  • New Economy Item: Omniknight Phoenix Knight
  • New Economy Item: PA Feral Phantasm
  • New Common Arms: Huskar Pharaoh's Guard - Arms
  • New Common Head: Huskar Pharaoh's Guard - Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Huskar Pharaoh's Guard - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Huskar Pharaoh's Guard - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Huskar Pharaoh's Guard - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Arms: Chen Infernal psychic - Arms
  • New Common Head: Chen Infernal psychic - Head
  • New Common Mount: Chen Infernal psychic - Mount
  • New Common Shoulder: Chen Infernal psychic - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Chen Infernal psychic - Weapon
  • New Common Back: Tinker Soul camera - Back
  • New Common Head: Tinker Soul camera - Head
  • New Common Offhand Weapon: Tinker Soul camera - Offhand Weapon
  • New Common Shoulder: Tinker Soul camera - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Tinker Soul camera - Weapon
  • New Common Arms: Omniknight Holy Spirit - Arms
  • New Common Back: Omniknight Holy Spirit - Back
  • New Common Head: Omniknight Holy Spirit - Head
  • New Common Shoulder: Omniknight Holy Spirit - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Omniknight Holy Spirit - Weapon
  • New Common Head: DP Mistress of the Kraken - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Common Armor: DP Mistress of the Kraken - Armor
  • New Common Belt: DP Mistress of the Kraken - Belt
  • New Common Misc: DP Mistress of the Kraken - Misc
  • New Common Ability Ultimate: DP Mistress of the Kraken - Spirit
    • Contains a custom model for dota_death_prophet_exorcism_spirit
  • New Common Legs: DP Mistress of the Kraken - Custom Wearable
    • Contains 2 extra cosmetic
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: DP Mistress of the Kraken - Loading Screen
  • New Common Head: Omniknight Phoenix Knight - Head
  • New Common Back: Omniknight Phoenix Knight - Back
  • New Common Arms: Omniknight Phoenix Knight - Arms
  • New Common Shoulder: Omniknight Phoenix Knight - Shoulder
  • New Common Weapon: Omniknight Phoenix Knight - Weapon
  • New Common Head: PA Feral Phantasm - Head 2
  • New Common Shoulder: PA Feral Phantasm - Shoulder 2
  • New Common Back: PA Feral Phantasm - Back 2
  • New Common Belt: PA Feral Phantasm - Belt 2
  • New Common Weapon: PA Feral Phantasm - Weapon 2
    • Contains a particle effect

English Localization

  • DOTA_Collectors_Cache_Vote_PageTitle: Aghanim's 2021 Collector's Cache
  • LoadoutSlot_Persona_Summon_1: Summoned Unit (Persona)
  • DOTA_Collectors_Cache_Winter2022_Vote_PageTitle: Diretide 2022 Collector's Cache
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_CollectorsCacheVoting_Heading: Collectors Cache Vote
  • DOTA_International2022_CollectorsCacheVoting: Vote

Abilities

  • Presence of the Dark Lord: Ability cast range increased from 900 to 1200 (+300)
  • Divine Favor: Ability cast range reduced from 600 to 0 (-600)
  • Atrophy Aura: Ability cast range reduced from 900 to 0 (-900)

Items

  • Ring of Aquila: Removed attribute item quality with value of rare

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
