Diretide Collector's Cache Vote (ClientVersion 5536)

From now until Monday, November 14th, the final candidates for the Collector's Cache will be featured for preview in the Dota 2 client, where all players can see a lineup of the item sets for easy comparison. Battle Pass owners can give a thumbs up or down to each set under consideration, and sets with the highest scores will be included as the main items of the Cache.

We would like to thank all of the workshop artists who have submitted items, and we look forward to revealing the collection that best represents the community's interests.