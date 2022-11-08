Patch Notes for RC028

OutFox 5.0.0 Pre-Release Candidate 028 - November 8th 2022 > ❕✅ Fix crash with GLAD on ATI era cards > ❕✅ Fix GameSelect > ❕✅ NEW! Added new "Ex" versions of Back and Elastic tween eases for Actors > ❕✅ Fixed bug with texture resolutions rounding incorrectly on some functions > ❕✅ NEW! Added new SetUpdateFPS() function to set the desired FPS of the update loop for Actors > ❕✅ Fixed ez2 real from crashing on Versus > ❕✅ Fixed crash on deltatime on Actors > ❕✅ Fixed crash with Def.Notefield() not getting a defined playernumber > ❕✅ Widened autokeysound track allowance to 32 > ❕✅ Added Beatin po-mu Judgement > ❕✅ NEW! BMS-like parser override functions to bind and prevent duplication and bad code use > ❕✅ Fixed upstream bug with keysounds ending early on BMS-like songs > ❕✅ Fixed bug with sounds unloading not at EOF > ❕✅ Fixed vorbis flags > ❕✅ Restored PMS/BME extended hidden keysound channels > ❕✅ Fixed hold keysound spam > ❕✅ Fixed texture handle get functions > ❕✅ NEW! Added Experimental Option & Pref: AutoKeySoundBMS. This preference changes how the keysounds play in be-mu/po-mu/gddm/gdgf, with the option of OutFox being usual behaviour, setting BMS plays the keysound when you hit the button, and FULL all the keysounds are set to BGM layer so you can miss without it affecting the melody of the song > ❕✅ Fixed crash with bad GL detection, if you crash try re-running the game to set the pref correctly > ❕✅ Cleaned up code in LLW > ❕✅ Fixed bug where game would hang on musicwheel with high note/mine/etc counts over 9000 on NPS chart > ❕✅ NEW! Added new BMSHeaderLoad pref to disable loading header files on older HDDs/Rpi/SteamDeck > ❕✅ NEW! Added threaded songloader, with a preference m_NumSongLoadThreads to select the number of threads. Default is 2, but you can up this to a maximum of 16 on NVME/SSD drives > ❕✅ NEW! Fixed MineFix from affecting other Modes > ❕✅ NEW! NSIS installer > ❕✅ Fixed DTX parsing difficulties

Thanks for playing!