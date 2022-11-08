PixPhys on Linux

The other day we saw a negative review due to the fact that our game is not available on the Linux operating system. In general, we were almost ready to create an assembly for this platform, but there were problems with the file system. At the moment, most of them are fixed and now you need to test the game, if everything goes smoothly, then the game will be fully available on Linux.

In case you find any problems, you can write about them on our Discord server or [Steam Discussions](https://steamcommunity.com/app /1558100/discussions/).