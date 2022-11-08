UPDATE 8.7.0

Fixes

When spectating the AI, the flame from the flamethrower was always only on the left (visual bug)

Sometimes Gear projectiles were missing when other players were shooting (visual bug)

If the connection was bad, "empty" robots could be present on the map

Flame quality didn't scale on different graphics settings

The flamethrower was not taken into account when resetting the robot

Sometimes cars could pass through walls

Changes

After resetting the robot, prices will also be updated

Accumulated points at the end of the game are directly converted into botcoins (match time no longer counts)

Max points for all modes will no longer scale based on the max number of players

Reduced match time in Deathmatch to 5 minutes

Complicated conditions for extending the match if the teams have a disputed score

New

The entire collision of buildings and objects on the Megapolis map has been reworked (more optimized and significantly reduces the possibility of getting stuck somewhere)

Reworked all visual effects (now they are low poly mesh based)

Transition to paid distribution

Removed all DLC

Premium robot colors are now available to everyone

Premium users will receive a unique hat

Existing Techboxes will remain on the account, but it is recommended to use them

You may also notice that the reviews have been reset to zero, which is required by Steam rules due to the transition to paid distribution, so if you have not done this before, it would be great if you leave your review.