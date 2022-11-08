-fixed a bug where tentacles held on tenaciously.
-fixed certain on-useeffects.
-fixed bugs in the fire world, causing you to take more damage then intended.
-Fixed a bug where winning frames would be wrongly shown.
-Fixed the soulshop triggering the wrong effect sometimes.
Balance
-Lowered value of symbols in the fire world
-Lowered the power of certain weapon attacks
-Increased health scaling for enemies during the course of the game
-lowered difficulty of the lava end boss
-Adjusted the way lava' bosses egg works so it's abit easier to kill
-Several other small number adjustments.
