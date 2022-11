Share · View all patches · Build 9895384 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 21:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Optimization:

☆After watching the ending, the cat will become very hard to starve, making it easy for players who want to idle.

☆When starting the game for the first time, the system language of the player's computer will be automatically selected

☆Added more information UI about the magic level display above the cat grass

BUG fix:

☆Fixed the problem that some players could not go home in the working scene