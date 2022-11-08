Pochette released to the Testing Build!

Pochette has been released to the Testing Branch!

How can I play the testing branch?

We are trying to keep the main "default" branch of the game working well. So... if you want to test the absolute newest content you can instead select the "Testing Branch" from the Beta menu in Steam. First choose "Properties" on Steam. Then from the "Betas" menu choose the branch that you want to download. Please note that the Testing Branch is for testing. Yes it has the newest stuff, but it's also likely to be glitchier. As well, it increases your chances of save data corruption. So please join us at your own risk