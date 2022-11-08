Nov. 8th - Patch Notes

We've rewritten the entire keyboard code to address the reports about complaints of delay between key presses and character movement.
We've also fixed a bug regarding the save<>load of unlocked world cars 4 and 5.
Thank you!
Gamuzumi
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
We've rewritten the entire keyboard code to address the reports about complaints of delay between key presses and character movement.
We've also fixed a bug regarding the save<>load of unlocked world cars 4 and 5.
Thank you!
Gamuzumi
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update