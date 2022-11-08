 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crystal Goddess update for 8 November 2022

Nov. 8th - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9895241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've rewritten the entire keyboard code to address the reports about complaints of delay between key presses and character movement.

We've also fixed a bug regarding the save<>load of unlocked world cars 4 and 5.

Thank you!
Gamuzumi

Changed files in this update

Depot 1826661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link