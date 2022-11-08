Patch 1.0.10 - World Generation / Progression Update

Patch 1.0.10 makes a fundamental overhaul to the world generation algorithm.
We're excited to showcase full village generation for the first Era!
- Villages now spawn with houses, torches, roads, town halls, and cooking stations
- Singular village type exists at this time, but will spawn randomly
- Future patches will include seed variations
- Some villages will spawn with specialists such as blacksmiths
- All villages will have cooking stations, rest beds, and tavern shops
- Villages include custom music tracks
In addition to village generation, we added over a dozen new resources for harvesting!
- New ruleset includes denser forests
- New rock assets
- New Ruins assets
- Resource depletion rates will now vary based on size
Players can now gain experience and leveling through world interactions!
- Level progression is marked on the bottom left corner of your screen
- Enemies will drop experience points that are absorbed by the player
- Most interactions will provide experience, including resource depletion and cooking
- No stat changes are present in this build, but in the future they will be class dependent
- New locations will be marked with a discovery event panel
Lastly, we expanded and improved upon saving to include all customizable game elements!
- Experience and level
- Keymapping
- Graphics, sound and gameplay options
- Depleted resources, cooking ingredients and cooked dishes
- Tasklist entries and discoveries
Attention Steam Deck players ⚠️
If you are playing Skyclimbers on Steam Deck we have opened a new branch optimized for Deck.
Use this password for the Beta branch: valvesteamdeck
This Beta branch build is between 10.9.1 and 1.0.10, with some but not all new features.
Added
- Reintroduced village spawning to world generation algorithm
- Added new village assets and props (tavern, houses, landscapes, fences, banners, torches, etc)
- Added new depletable trees (dead trees, stumps, oak variants)
- Added new depletable mossy stones
- Added new ruin assets (larger, more detailed ruin structures)
- Added full screen/windowed options to pause menu
- Added "alert" state for Yagi AI before chase or attacking the player
- Added save support for graphics settings
- Added save support for audio settings
- Added save support for gameplay settings
- Added save support for player progression (experience and level)
- Added wind animations for trees
- Added dissolve effect and additional VFX to despawning voidlings
- Added generic footstep SFX for invalid surface textures
- Added decal rendering system for road pathways and village accents
- Added location discovery events
- Added player experience system v1 (gain xp through resource depletion, cooking or combat)
- Added SFX and VFX on exp gain
- Added season, temperature and time of day data to player HUD
- Added temperature and time notation options to pause menu
- Added new audio event for when player is riding a mount
- Added texture streaming to improve texture quality and performance
Fixed
- Save support for discovery events
- Fixed save support for cooked dishes
- Fixed save support for new ingredients
- Fixed save support for completed tasklist entries
- Fixed save support for custom keymapping
- Fixed cooked dishes not being restored to player inventory on save data load
- Fixed "cook meat" and "open inventory" tasklist entries being auto-completed on new game start
- Fixed combat audio event not cueing on combat start
- Fixed combat audio event not fading out on combat end
- Fixed Yagi alert and intimidate state SFX playing simultaneously
- Fixed Yagi not dropping loot on death (bug was reintroduced by v1.0.9.3)
- Fixed village audio override playlist not fading out on exiting village
- Fixed village audio override playlist not being cleared on exiting village
- Fixed looping soundtrack after combat event end
- Fixed audio event trigger overlap issues
- Fixed missing footstep SFX for terrain dirt texture
- Fixed missing footstep SFX functionality for village building landscape meshes
- Fixed pause menu music audio slider
- Fixed pause menu SFX audio slider
- Fixed tree leaves not disappearing on tree felling
- Fixed tree texture compression
- Fixed wheatberries disappearing when player is in close proximity
- Fixed missing secondary grass type (tall light-green grass)
- Fixed AI entities walking through object colliders
- Fixed biome Sentius spawning inside village bounds
- Fixed Steam Deck crash on auto-save
- Fixed texture streaming memory bug
- Fixed shadow caching bug
Improved
- Village generation algorithm -- now using a mixture of hand-curated and proc-gen
- Improved general object spawning (consolidated and simplified object spawning logic)
- Improved experience bar UI
- Improved audio management system
- Improved ruin textures
- Improved ruin spawn formation
- Improved village spawn formation
- Improved Yagi camp spawn formation
- Improved Yagi line of sight (360 detection, Yagi now detect even when you're behind them)
- Improved Yagi alert state - they will now turn to face the player and give 2 seconds to flee
- Improved small object pickup radius
- Improved explosive barrel SFX
- Improved soundtrack playback (added randomized delay between playlist tracks)
- Improved combat audio event functionality
- Improved foliage pop in
- Improved terrain shader (anti-tiling, triplanar mapping and improved performance)
- Improved vegetation shader
- Improved terrain navigation mesh generation -- props and resources now carve out overlapping sections of the navigation mesh
- Improved game executable logo
- Improved player dismount behavior -- potential fix for freezing in mounted pose
As always, thank you for your continued support and feedback while we develop the Alpha.
See you at Skycon in December!
