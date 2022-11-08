Patch 1.0.10 - World Generation / Progression Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9895240 · Last edited 9 November 2022 – 00:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0.10 makes a fundamental overhaul to the world generation algorithm.

We're excited to showcase full village generation for the first Era!

Villages now spawn with houses, torches, roads, town halls, and cooking stations

Singular village type exists at this time, but will spawn randomly

Future patches will include seed variations

Some villages will spawn with specialists such as blacksmiths

All villages will have cooking stations, rest beds, and tavern shops

Villages include custom music tracks

In addition to village generation, we added over a dozen new resources for harvesting!

New ruleset includes denser forests

New rock assets

New Ruins assets

Resource depletion rates will now vary based on size

Players can now gain experience and leveling through world interactions!

Level progression is marked on the bottom left corner of your screen

Enemies will drop experience points that are absorbed by the player

Most interactions will provide experience, including resource depletion and cooking

No stat changes are present in this build, but in the future they will be class dependent

New locations will be marked with a discovery event panel

Lastly, we expanded and improved upon saving to include all customizable game elements!

Experience and level

Keymapping

Graphics, sound and gameplay options

Depleted resources, cooking ingredients and cooked dishes

Tasklist entries and discoveries

Attention Steam Deck players ⚠️

If you are playing Skyclimbers on Steam Deck we have opened a new branch optimized for Deck.

Use this password for the Beta branch: valvesteamdeck

This Beta branch build is between 10.9.1 and 1.0.10, with some but not all new features.

Added

Reintroduced village spawning to world generation algorithm

Added new village assets and props (tavern, houses, landscapes, fences, banners, torches, etc)

Added new depletable trees (dead trees, stumps, oak variants)

Added new depletable mossy stones

Added new ruin assets (larger, more detailed ruin structures)

Added full screen/windowed options to pause menu

Added "alert" state for Yagi AI before chase or attacking the player

Added save support for graphics settings

Added save support for audio settings

Added save support for gameplay settings

Added save support for player progression (experience and level)

Added wind animations for trees

Added dissolve effect and additional VFX to despawning voidlings

Added generic footstep SFX for invalid surface textures

Added decal rendering system for road pathways and village accents

Added location discovery events

Added player experience system v1 (gain xp through resource depletion, cooking or combat)

Added SFX and VFX on exp gain

Added season, temperature and time of day data to player HUD

Added temperature and time notation options to pause menu

Added new audio event for when player is riding a mount

Added texture streaming to improve texture quality and performance

Fixed

Save support for discovery events

Fixed save support for cooked dishes

Fixed save support for new ingredients

Fixed save support for completed tasklist entries

Fixed save support for custom keymapping

Fixed cooked dishes not being restored to player inventory on save data load

Fixed "cook meat" and "open inventory" tasklist entries being auto-completed on new game start

Fixed combat audio event not cueing on combat start

Fixed combat audio event not fading out on combat end

Fixed Yagi alert and intimidate state SFX playing simultaneously

Fixed Yagi not dropping loot on death (bug was reintroduced by v1.0.9.3)

Fixed village audio override playlist not fading out on exiting village

Fixed village audio override playlist not being cleared on exiting village

Fixed looping soundtrack after combat event end

Fixed audio event trigger overlap issues

Fixed missing footstep SFX for terrain dirt texture

Fixed missing footstep SFX functionality for village building landscape meshes

Fixed pause menu music audio slider

Fixed pause menu SFX audio slider

Fixed tree leaves not disappearing on tree felling

Fixed tree texture compression

Fixed wheatberries disappearing when player is in close proximity

Fixed missing secondary grass type (tall light-green grass)

Fixed AI entities walking through object colliders

Fixed biome Sentius spawning inside village bounds

Fixed Steam Deck crash on auto-save

Fixed texture streaming memory bug

Fixed shadow caching bug

Improved

Village generation algorithm -- now using a mixture of hand-curated and proc-gen

Improved general object spawning (consolidated and simplified object spawning logic)

Improved experience bar UI

Improved audio management system

Improved ruin textures

Improved ruin spawn formation

Improved village spawn formation

Improved Yagi camp spawn formation

Improved Yagi line of sight (360 detection, Yagi now detect even when you're behind them)

Improved Yagi alert state - they will now turn to face the player and give 2 seconds to flee

Improved small object pickup radius

Improved explosive barrel SFX

Improved soundtrack playback (added randomized delay between playlist tracks)

Improved combat audio event functionality

Improved foliage pop in

Improved terrain shader (anti-tiling, triplanar mapping and improved performance)

Improved vegetation shader

Improved terrain navigation mesh generation -- props and resources now carve out overlapping sections of the navigation mesh

Improved game executable logo

Improved player dismount behavior -- potential fix for freezing in mounted pose

As always, thank you for your continued support and feedback while we develop the Alpha.

See you at Skycon in December!