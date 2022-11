Share · View all patches · Build 9895131 · Last edited 9 November 2022 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Maintenance completed, servers are back online ⚒

During the technical work, the following changes were made:

💥 The "Halloween Event" event has ended.

💥 Fixed the work of the "Enchantment Break II" skill. The skill now only removes debuffs from party or guild members.

Enjoy your game, heroes!