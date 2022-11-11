Update to EA 0.7.3

Hello everyone!

We got another small update for you, improving controller and device functionality and variety, as well as fixing some minor bugs.

We’re looking forward to reading you here on the forum, or on our social media channels! Thank you so much for your feedback!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.7.3

ADDED

New Animal Rescue Centre: 3D model. Stay tuned, exciting features are inbound!

Auto-detect (gamepad mode): You can enable or disable this option in the settings menu now.

Detection of more Xbox controller models.

Apiary: particle effect simulates bees.

New names in the book "Friends of the Village".

Improvements to the Steam Deck gaming experience.

Controls for gamepads.

FIXED