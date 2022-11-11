 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 11 November 2022

Update to EA 0.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9895126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We got another small update for you, improving controller and device functionality and variety, as well as fixing some minor bugs.

We’re looking forward to reading you here on the forum, or on our social media channels! Thank you so much for your feedback!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm – EA 0.7.3

ADDED
  • New Animal Rescue Centre: 3D model. Stay tuned, exciting features are inbound!
  • Auto-detect (gamepad mode): You can enable or disable this option in the settings menu now.
  • Detection of more Xbox controller models.
  • Apiary: particle effect simulates bees.
  • New names in the book "Friends of the Village".
UPDATED
  • Improvements to the Steam Deck gaming experience.
  • Controls for gamepads.
FIXED
  • Settings menu does not close when playing with a PlayStation controller.
  • Issues in the character selection menu.

Changed files in this update

Harvest Days Content Depot 1515321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link