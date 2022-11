Share · View all patches · Build 9895054 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Heroes!

We're floored by the incredible response to the 7 Years of Tide celebration - welcome all new players!

Newcomers: Click below to watch a great community-made tutorial to learn the ropes - and enjoy the free Trail of Treachery DLC, we released today!