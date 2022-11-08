Ready or Not Mapping Contest!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Officers, Modders, and Mappers!

We'd like to announce that we're going to be opening up another contest, however this one will be quite different in its' scale and prizing. Starting today we will be opening up submissions for our first mapping contest!

If your mod breaks any of the rules, it will be immediately deleted and you will be barred from re-entering or re-posting. After reading the rules you will have to react below and receive a role to have the ability to submit your mod.

Entries can be sent in as a team or by an individual.

Prizing:



1st place**: 5000$ USD, Inclusion of the mapping team in the game

2nd Place: 2,500$ USD

3rd Place: 1,500$ USD

Rules



Rule 1**: All assets included in the mod must be sourced from the game itself or owned by the person[s] submitting the mod.

1.1: Use of purchased asset packs are allowed

1.2: Use of assets ripped from other games is not allowed

Rule 2: No copyrighted content is allowed anywhere in the mod.

2.1: Maps based on other games and IPs are allowed as long as no trademarked logos or entities are on the map.

Rule 3: No overly explicit or tasteless content, this includes the name as well. [beyond what has already been presented in the vanilla game.]

You will find further submission details on our Discord!

https://discord.com/invite/readyornot