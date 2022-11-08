Early Access is Available NOW!

Hello, sinners!

We are proud to share with you the Early Access version of Nadir! You can finally try out all the hell circles that we prepared, with dozens of new enemies, cards, and Damneds. You are also getting access to a second playable character - Vlad Tepesh! Start your journey now, and join us on the further development of Nadir!

On the occasion of the Early Access release, we have a brand-new trailer for you that will show you a sneak peek of the awesome stuff you can already find in the game. And there are some things to envy!



If you already unleashed your wrath in the Demo or the Prologue, or even if you are completely new to the game and decide to try it, we hope you'll like Nadir and will look forward to the extension of existing and upcoming new features! As sloth is not our trait, we already have prepared a Roadmap with our focus for the next weeks:

To tickle your greed, Nadir is being released with a 10% discount, so don't wait - get your copy now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1535100/Nadir_A_Grimdark_Deckbuilder/

We'd like to thank our amazing community on our Social Media, here, and on Discord - without your cheering, support, and constructive opinions the game would not be the same! And now, satisfy our gluttony and feed us with your feedback! We'll be thankful for each post, review, and comment on our game! We'll do our best to deliver crucial improvements and fixes as soon as possible!

In the end, it comes lust. We hope there are many people who desire such a unique roguelike experience, so tell your friends and family - Nadir is available now!

See you in hell!