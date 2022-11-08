 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 8 November 2022

EA v0.05

Share · View all patches · Build 9894844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character progression work started. Now you will earn XP and increase your level to increase HP, energy, unlock abilities, etc.

Menu in character tab with different parts to improve.

It is also possible to change the flight type under character/visuals.

More work will come on this soon, the skills will be unlocked depending on the level and XP together with weapons for the player. Arenas will be unlocked depending on the level as well.
This way there is a reason to keep playing and get better.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990981
  • Loading history…
