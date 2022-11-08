Character progression work started. Now you will earn XP and increase your level to increase HP, energy, unlock abilities, etc.

Menu in character tab with different parts to improve.

It is also possible to change the flight type under character/visuals.

More work will come on this soon, the skills will be unlocked depending on the level and XP together with weapons for the player. Arenas will be unlocked depending on the level as well.

This way there is a reason to keep playing and get better.