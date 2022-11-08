V18.5 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!

Below are the patch notes for V18.5.

Fixed bugs:

Able to withdraw items from inventory in teleport transitions

Fishing rod not retracting

Changes:

Slot machines now reward x5 instead of x8

As you may all be aware, Oathbreakers is currently in Early Access / Pre-Alpha and you are likely to run into bugs and issues along your journey! If you do come across any bugs or are having any issues please head over to the Oathbreakers Discord Server at [ https://discord.gg/YRTMyrQ ] and click the #bug-report channel!

Thank you all for supporting the development of Oathbreakers and I hope you all have a lovely weekend!