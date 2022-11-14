Share · View all patches · Build 9894729 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 14:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Hello from The Factory!

We've got new spinning gears, more metal, and a clean mech for you. Here is the patchnote:

Features:

Account migration - Now all Asmodee accounts inside the game will be transferred to TKoU accounts.

You can transfer your account by logging into your existing asmodee account, after logging in, the migration screen will appear.

Please download the game update. Players who do not update the game will not be able to play online. The maintenance screen will be shown on a non-updated build when entering an online game.

👉 If, for some reason, you have lost access to your e-mail inbox and want to keep your current Scythe account (mainly match histories, your ELO etc.), please log in to your Asmodee account immediately to change your email address.

👉 If you cannot log into your Asmodee account, please contact Asmodee to change your email address. It’s needed to transfer your account and keep all your data, so don't hesitate.

Remember to transfer your account before December 31st!

Resolution and quality setting are now in game options.

Known issues:

Logging in 2 the same accounts on 2 devices - If a player logs into the same account X on two devices, they will not be logged out of the device they had logged on in the first place. Instead, if they exit the main Play Online lobby on either device, they will be kicked out of their account on both devices.

Full scale invasion achievement - Achievement is not always awarded despite meeting the conditions.

Push notifications do not work on the android platform.

Bugfix:

Fixed for wrong faction music playing. Now Togawa track plays for Togawa players and Albion track plays for Albion players.

Fixed for game crash after loading empty save.

Added animation to the set trap button to make it more visible.

Fixed for abilities like Scout, Artillery etc. do not notify the player they’re inflicted upon in hotseat games.

Improved text scaling on encounter cards.

Update - We add support button - now you can send us feedback from panel in game.

Many thanks for all your feedback and see you in The Factory!