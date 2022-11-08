Anti-Cheat Status Update – November 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We recently released a security update to the PC population. This new initiative was developed over the past months to combat cheating.

While we cannot share details of the update in order to protect its integrity, we’re confident of the solution we’ve been able to put in place. We take the cheating concerns the community has shared with us seriously and are always looking for novel ways to secure both our game and players.

Note that we will be monitoring the effects of our change closely as it will have an impact on some third-party applications. We will also keep an eye out for any of your reports on changed behaviors.

Please do not hesitate to let us know if any new issues are encountered through the R6Fix platform as it will help us improve our solution.

BATTLEYE AND DATA BANS

For an overview on bans, we bring our latest BattlEye and Data Ban numbers, including data until the end of October.

CHEATS ADDRESSED

Since our last Anti-Cheat update and with our latest game updates, we’ve continued our work on addressing cheats that have been affecting players. Below are the cheats that we’ve been working on, with updates to them now being live.

• Pause in planning phase

• Amaru NoClip

• Aruni Melee exploit

• Iana NoClip

• Force Gadget

• Infinite Ammo

• Remote/instant Kill

HOW YOU CAN HELP

Report Cheaters In-Game

In-game reporting continues to be the best way to get your reports to us. If you’re reporting a cheater on social media, the following can help us to identify and sanction them.

• Clear video or photo proof of the incident

• The offending player’s Username and User ID

• Match ID for any relevant matches

• Date and time of the incident

Can’t see their Username due to Privacy Mode? Getting their Display Name and the Match ID will help.

TEXT CHAT - REPUTATION PENALTY

What it is

With Y7S3.3, we introduced an update to the Reputation System to reduce unwanted communication and the impact that top offenders can have on others, by triggering countermeasures when text abuse is detected.

Text Chat – Grace Period Ended

Going forward, if an offending player continues to be abusive in text chat after two warnings, a Reputation Penalty will be triggered leading to their text chat being restricted for the next 30 matches.

Text Chat Penalties

Players with penalties will start each of their matches with their text chat muted for others by default. Players will still have the option to unmute the offending player, allowing other players to have a choice, while also allowing an extra layer of safety against toxicity.