Beta updated to V3.37

Fixed:

If an adjustment is made to a primary characteristic that takes it over 80, the adjustment to the adjusted characteristic will be limited by the value of the adjustment. Example: primary is 78, adjusted is 85. An elixir is drunk that adds 5 to primary. The new values will be 80 and 87.

A potential crash if the game is saved and restored in the middle of using holy water.

Edit Witchery is disabled unless the Adventurer's Companion DLC has been purchased.

The Oil, Food, and Picks trackers were missing from the Adventure Sheet (top).

The Bog of the Dead success gold points has been corrected to 300.

When the fourth green area is added during the Bog of the Dead quest, the Mystic Pool will be added instead of rolling for a geographic.