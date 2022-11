This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Park Managers,

Tomorrow marks the first anniversary of Jurassic World Evolution 2! Can you believe it's been a whole year already? Join us for a celebratory livestream tomorrow on our streaming channels.

Details below:

⏰ 15:00 GMT - 9 November 2022

🦖 https://twitch.tv/frontierdevelopments

🦕 https://youtube.com/jurassicworldevolution