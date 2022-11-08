Climbing Improvements and Quest Fixes

In this patch Climbing and Climbing animations have been greatly improved. Climbing speed has been increased and the cat will auto center when climbing things like poles and other difficult items. New side to side and vertical animations added for climbing as well.
Also some quest bugs have been addressed.
- Fixed issue where final portal would sometimes not spawn
- Fixed issue where Dr. Purrkins quest would not complete
- Quest Mobs can be respawned on unfinished quests
Changed files in this update