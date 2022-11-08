 Skip to content

Cat Saves Halloween update for 8 November 2022

Climbing Improvements and Quest Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch Climbing and Climbing animations have been greatly improved. Climbing speed has been increased and the cat will auto center when climbing things like poles and other difficult items. New side to side and vertical animations added for climbing as well.

Also some quest bugs have been addressed.

  • Fixed issue where final portal would sometimes not spawn
  • Fixed issue where Dr. Purrkins quest would not complete
  • Quest Mobs can be respawned on unfinished quests

