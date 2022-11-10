Lords and Villeins 1.0 Is Out Now!

The moment you have all been waiting for is finally here! Lords and VIlleins reached the final stage of our original roadmap, and we are so excited to deliver you the v1.0!

Watch the official Full Launch Trailer here:

With this launch, Lords and Villeins will receive a hearty content update which includes:

Assembling The High Council and holding Town Hall hearings

New public celebration event

New ability to perform risky tax evasions

New Opposition Group system that can result in noble coups and peasant uprisings

Personal spy with abilities to gather intelligence and assassinate rivals

Gameplay modules to heavily customise game experience

Overhauled trading system that significantly improves interaction with markets

New underground resources with mineshafts to mine them

Ability to manage storage priorities and new tools to optimise logistics

Full localisation to German, French, Russian, Czech, and Simplified Chinese

Steam Achievements

Performance optimization and fully overhauled user interface

Large amount of bugfixes and rebalancing of game systems

And much more! We have covered the full list of changes extensively in our previous blog posts!

Read here to find out about high council, public hearings, and uprising events!

Read here to learn about customizability features, templates, new trading experience, mining, and more!

This is our biggest update yet, being in the works for over 4 months, working closely with our beta testers, and over many iterations to make sure, that this update is as good as it can be. We are very excited to finally let you play it!

Announcing New Lords and Bards Bundle!

The Lords and Bards Bundle is the most convenient way to get the full Lords and Villeins game and its wonderful, relaxing soundtrack - perfect for those who wish to listen to soothing tunes inspired by the different seasons even when not ruling their medieval village! Get it now with a special discount both on the game and the soundtrack!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28876/Lords_and_Bards_bundle/

Join Our Community Contest To Celebrate The Release!

To celebrate the release, we are also hosting a community contest! Help us reach more audience, spread the word about the game, and get something nice in return! We are giving away Steam keys for Lords and Villeins and Lords and Villeins T-Shirts and mugs!

Join the contest here!

Thank You For Being With Us!

This update also marks the end of our early access journey. Since the Early Access Release in September 2021, we have come a long way! We improved the game, our team improved their skills as game developers, we have learned about our community and what kind of game you would like, and with each iteration, we were able to realize our vision for Lords and Villeins to be bigger, better and more polished than before.

So to all of you, who were with us during this time, thank you! Thank you for your feedback, for your support, criticism, and for enjoying our game. Thank you for sharing your reviews, for letting your friends know about our game and for just being here and being active in the community.

And big thanks to all of you who are yet to give this game a chance! We hope you will enjoy it! Remember to share your review and if you like it, tell about it to your friends! More eyes on the game will help us reach bigger audiences and supports our work and additional updates in the future!

What Is Next?

Is this the end of Lords and Villeins journey? No! We will be focused on fixing bugs and balancing issues we might have missed during our extensive beta-testing. We will also take a little bit of rest from the development - it has been very active four years of development and we need to rest too!

When we come back, we will see what lies in the future for us. We would love to continue supporting this game, bring you more content, add mod support and further improve the game in all aspects. Right now it remains to see for us, what we will be able to do, but keep in mind the full release does not signify the end. It is only there to tell you, that our original roadmap has been completed!

Now there is only one thing left to say - enjoy the new update and let us know what you think! Post comments here, in the forums, or join our Discord! We will be listening to all your feedback and do our best to improve the game beyond the 1.0!