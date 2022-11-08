First Update for Sleepwalker Build

Our first update for the Sleepwalker build. There's still a lot of content missing, but wanted to push this up as their are some important bug fixes and now there's actually at least a couple minutes worth of content to explore.

What's New

Resolution is now selectable even in "exclusive fullscreen" mode (this can cause the image to be squashed or stretched, so be careful with it).

The black screen flash when viewing video settings should be gone now (please let me know if it's not).

You are now always capped at 60fps (there were bugs associated with high frame rate and given that the physics update at a capped 60fps, I'm gonna leave this like such until the camera improvements are made).

Nemo will now do a stylish pirouette if you mash left/right quick, and will duck if you press down. Both of these are mostly strictly visual flourishes just to make pressing buttons more fun, but the duck will reduce your hurtbox size.

Lampet is no longer secretly selectable.

There is more content accessible now in the starting area.

Known Issues

The Guardian of the Dreamswept Plains (Minerva, or Mina) is not in there yet, so you'll just encounter a sign post with a message from me. This also means there is no way to dissipate the Oblivion in the area, which means your progress is gated.

The Rocktopus fight has NOT been updated and it is still extremely mean and unfair, so don't say I didn't warn you.

Locked gates should get saved as opened once you opened them once, and they currently do NOT.

You'll see "under construction" sign posts in various places where there is something critical missing.

There are some typos in some dialogues, don't worry about it, I'll fix those for the next build if those conversations are even still there later :)

What to Test

If you previously had any issues with video settings, please delete your settings.json from the App Data directory (see the Discord channel for me details about how to do that). This will ensure the video settings are starting fresh.

Aside from the gates not staying open, see what issues you can find in this small area.

Thank you!