Hippocratic Oath Breakers is live! And sadly, our final (planned) big update. It focuses on adding early and later game variety as well as new flotilla upgrades and an overhaul to the encounter trigger system to help keep runs feeling fresh.

So, what now? We still have a few things we want in the game which got cut for one reason or another (a faction, some upgrades, and a boss or three). So, these will probably make their way into the game at some point; but we do not have a set schedule for their release. Beyond that we plan to continue to address any bugs that are discovered. So… go forth and vent people in space. Or whatever you kinder Ark captains do.

NEW

-90 New Encounters (Gormuu, Superheros, AI, Clones, & more)

-4 New Tuluu'Daleth sub-factions (Bastion, Golden Pilots, Wisps, & Exiles)

-New Hellspawn enemies (Rammer, Interceptor, & Rift Ripper)

-New music track (with 3 variations)

-Improved support for wider screens

-Added windowed mode

-Added (or reworked existing) Upgrades for flotilla ships

-Low happiness (below 70) now negatively impacts Work Hours

-Low health (below 70) now negatively impacts Work Hours

-If population above 70% of max, chance to increase crime level

New Upgrades

--Recreational Pharmaceuticals

--Dark Energy Capacitors

--Repair Drone Bays

--Hippocratic Oathbreaker

--Nightstrom Targeting Computer

--Flora Aquatic RNA Modification Sectors

--Prefabricated Work Camps

--Residential Armaments

--Production Line Diversification

--Death Bloom

FIXED BUGS

-Fixed a highlighting issue when hovering over upgrade options

-Fixed railgun bug where railguns did damage while paused

-Fixed error with Ark of the Faithful unlocking

-Fixed bug where staug mines destroyed flak fields and gravity wells

REBALANCES

-Made Network ships harder to track once cloaked (they will randomly adjust their speed)

-Nerfed Drahcahlun tier 1 & 2 ships (slower projectile fire rates)

-Made it so some Morradrin, Nashtu, and Order ships begin to phase out as new Hellspawn ships appear

-Increased Gormuu Trigger rate in later sectors

-Reduced threshold for government changes

-Major overhaul to HOW encounters are chosen to encourage chains and encounter stories to occur.