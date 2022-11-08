 Skip to content

Broken Banners update for 8 November 2022

Hotfix 2.0.1

Broken Banners update for 8 November 2022

Hotfix 2.0.1

Build 9893978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the stats screen were shown over gameplay in endless mode.
Capped endless items at 14.
Got some sleep and had a nice breakfast.

