Fixed a bug where the stats screen were shown over gameplay in endless mode.
Capped endless items at 14.
Got some sleep and had a nice breakfast.
Broken Banners update for 8 November 2022
Hotfix 2.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed a bug where the stats screen were shown over gameplay in endless mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Broken Banners Content Depot 1758521
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update