🔧 Horse Tales patch 1.1.2 is live 🔧

A new patch for Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch is now available! Here is what you can expect:

Fixed a critical bug where horses would get stressed from Jumping

Fixed a bug where the mission marker would not show up during the mission “A Lesson in Style”

Fixed a bug where the race timer would show up during gameplay after the user quit during a race

Fixed a bug where (with DLC enabled) wild horses would show up as Mixed Warmbloods instead of Selle Francais (and breeding them could result in Irish Cobs)

Fixed a crash that occurred when repeatedly jumping off the vantage point above the estate

Horse no longer comes into the player’s home when whistled for (this led to camera issues when mounting indoors)

Fixed a display issue where the construction slot pole for a bridge on the estate would go missing

Breeding Menu now shows Traits instead of Conditions

Fixed some issues where bridges would sometimes disappear after being built.

Game menu no longer gets truncated on 4:3 and 5:4 aspect ratios

Removed faulty placeholder messages that would show up in the player’s mailbox after completing all missions

Fixed a bug in mission “A Hearty Welcome” where Gabriel would continue moving before the player actually crossed the river

Known issues

Aesir Interactive is working on further bugfixes and performance improvements.

These are some of the most urgent issues we are aware of and working on fixing:

Working on fixing Genetics Testing, currently the same result is shown for different horses.

Working on fixing building placement issues, decoration slots within other buildings are not getting saved properly

Will fix button mapping of Rename Horse function on Switch. Can be worked around by tapping the name on the Switch’s touch screen.

Investigating Performance issues and improvements on Switch (blurred rendering)

Investigating Savegame issues (autosave no longer working)

Stay tuned for further updates from Aesir and Microids on upcoming patches!

Please report any technical issues you are experiencing to support@microids.com 📧 so that they can be processed and prioritized.

