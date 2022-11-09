Central Update 2

All Central Employees,

While we continue to make incredible progress in our efforts, we understand The Backrooms have gotten a little... unsettling... lately. Regardless, I want to remind all our employees to follow our procedures to the letter or face immediate termination… upon your recovery.

As for our weekly update:

We are proud to announce we have increased our comms network to a massive 8X2^4 Km. This should allow our workers a phycological improvement as we know The Backrooms can sometime feel... Isolating

Additionally, some of you are aware we've found another space! A hospital. It shouldn't take much to imagine the potential profit of limitless hospital space.



Unfortunately, You may encounter some government personnel while working. While Central abides by all government rules and regulation we recommend you do not talk or interact with the government personnel. Violation of this will lead to immediate termination

Lastly, we are aware that some of the entrance (and exit) doors are temporarily offline due to power issues. We are currently troubleshooting this issue and hope to have it resolved in the near future. If you are unfortunate enough to be on the other side we recommend you stay where you are until we are able to recover you.

Respectfully,

Central Space Inc.