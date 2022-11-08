v0.4.6 - The Machinists

Share · View all patches · Build 9893624 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

This update adds the Machinist faction quest, new dungeons, and... Aeternum.

He's huge!!!



Save files from v0.4.5 are not compatible.

The Machinists

This is the first faction to receive a quest line. Faction quests will lead players to unique dungeons distinct from the normally procedurally generated types.



Added Aeternum. Built to last for eternity, defeating this masterwork construct will not be easy.

The map now generates with Lamassu, a behemoth monster, wandering the map. Enter his tile to find him and test your luck. Is he a higher level than Aeternum? Maybe. Goodluck.

Added Arallu Temple - new dungeon related to the quest, the first floors are suitable for new players.

Added Trahasis Temple - this temple has been infested!

New quest "The Machine" - visit any Inn keeper (not including the starter town Norton) and request to join the Behemoth hunt to start the quest.

New quest "Savo's Collection" - Help Savo hunt down a rare artifact for his collection.

Added 9 lore books exploring the Machinist Lore. These books can only be found in temple dungeons and are not sold by shops.

Added knowledge ability "Machinist Crafting", which can be unlocked by finding the lore book by the same name.

New music track "Temple Depths" which can be heard on the lower temple floors.

All non-unique temples now generate with an Ascension Fragment on the bottom floor.

The Machinist faction is nearly complete. In the following updates the plan is to give a similar treatment to each faction, adding several quests, unique dungeons, and an optional boss specific to that faction.

Note that both Aeternum and Lamassu are so large they do not fit on one tile! Pathfinding and AI behavior has been reworked to support larger creatures.

Quest UI

Updated the quest window to match the new UI style.



The quest window can now be opened with a shortcut (default is F6).

The last selected quest now stays selected.

Previously completed quests are now shown under a "Completed" category. Note - repeatable/dynamic quests are not shown in this list.

Added arrows to the overworld pointing towards off-screen quest destinations. Hover the mouse to see a tooltip with the name of the quest.

Monster Health

Monsters now have a condition status to give a hint of how much health is remaining.



Right-click any monster to see its health status. Healthy monsters - shows no flag. Badly Wounded - less than 55% health. Near Death - less than 10% health.

Monster names now change color to match health status. Press ALT to quickly check status. This change was necessary since high-level monsters now have a lot of health, and it would be unfair to the player to not give any hint of how close their are to winning.

The ability to see monster HP may be reworked in the future as part of a Biology/Zoology/Slayer? skill, which unlocks insight into monster status, including seeing HP.

Other Changes

Enemies who can't reach their target will now wander, instead of freezing in place.

New monster traits - "Damage Reflection", "Teleportation", and "Unbreakable".

Reworked the main quest "Ascension", given changes and additions to the lore related to The Machinist faction. Note - this quest is still largely temporary and serves as a placeholder until the full main quest is finished.

Reduced line of sight distance for Gremlin Flinger, Gremlin Grunt, and Gremlin Brute.

Null Bungler has been reworked to be more of a bruiser creature with less dodge, but more armor pen.

Extended faction alignment system; alignments can now be peaceful to specific other alignments; peacefulness is overridden if attacked by a member of an otherwise peaceful alignment (that entity becomes hateful towards the other faction); peacefulness can also be overridden if the faction hates magic. On seeing an otherwise peacefully aligned entity with equipped enchanted gear, the faction who hates magic will become aggressive towards that entity.

Purifying Elixer - consuming this potion no longer cleanses food status effects.

Warriors Rage ability - increased crit chance from 15% to 50%; reduced duration from 15 to 8 turns.

Tweaked civilian dialogue to have less generic "hello" type comments.

When the player destroys a machine, only say "The Temple is alerted to your presence!" if there is a hunter spawn nearby and the hunter was placed.

Renamed starter dungeon to "Ineo Temple".

