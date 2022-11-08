Complete the achievement first and get rewards!

We announce the hunt for achievements! Everyone participates. Whoever completes the specified achievement first will receive the reward!
After earning the achievement, take a screenshot from your Steam profile and post it to our Discord channel, section #screenshots-and-gifs
https://discord.com/channels/646692515134701571/666948642451750922
Achievement: Rich - Accumulate 100 gold coins.
Reward: Prosperous Merchant pack.
Achievement: Absolute power - Expand your land to the maximum possible level.
Reward: Home, sweet home pack.
Achievement: Silent echo - Get the final reward for completely clearing the Booming echo cave.
Reward: Bard pack.
Achievement: Legend of archeology - Get the final reward for clearing Brongart completely.
Reward: Lord of Pain pack.
Achievement: Across the throat - Kill the Swamp serpent «Devourer» in Swamp of endless moans with a finishing blow.
Reward: Dragon Tamer pack.
Achievement: Big booty - Skin the bear's carcass to get a fragment of his hide.
Reward: Two Steam keys for your friends.
