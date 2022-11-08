 Skip to content

Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 8 November 2022

Complete the achievement first and get rewards!

We announce the hunt for achievements! Everyone participates. Whoever completes the specified achievement first will receive the reward!

After earning the achievement, take a screenshot from your Steam profile and post it to our Discord channel, section #screenshots-and-gifs
https://discord.com/channels/646692515134701571/666948642451750922

Achievement: Rich - Accumulate 100 gold coins.
Reward: Prosperous Merchant pack.

Achievement: Absolute power - Expand your land to the maximum possible level.
Reward: Home, sweet home pack.

Achievement: Silent echo - Get the final reward for completely clearing the Booming echo cave.
Reward: Bard pack.

Achievement: Legend of archeology - Get the final reward for clearing Brongart completely.
Reward: Lord of Pain pack.

Achievement: Across the throat - Kill the Swamp serpent «Devourer» in Swamp of endless moans with a finishing blow.
Reward: Dragon Tamer pack.

Achievement: Big booty - Skin the bear's carcass to get a fragment of his hide.
Reward: Two Steam keys for your friends.

