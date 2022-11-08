Complete the achievement first and get rewards!

Share · View all patches · Build 9893606 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 15:39:12 UTC by Wendy

We announce the hunt for achievements! Everyone participates. Whoever completes the specified achievement first will receive the reward!

After earning the achievement, take a screenshot from your Steam profile and post it to our Discord channel, section #screenshots-and-gifs

https://discord.com/channels/646692515134701571/666948642451750922

Achievement: Rich - Accumulate 100 gold coins.

Reward: Prosperous Merchant pack.

Achievement: Absolute power - Expand your land to the maximum possible level.

Reward: Home, sweet home pack.

Achievement: Silent echo - Get the final reward for completely clearing the Booming echo cave.

Reward: Bard pack.

Achievement: Legend of archeology - Get the final reward for clearing Brongart completely.

Reward: Lord of Pain pack.

Achievement: Across the throat - Kill the Swamp serpent «Devourer» in Swamp of endless moans with a finishing blow.

Reward: Dragon Tamer pack.

Achievement: Big booty - Skin the bear's carcass to get a fragment of his hide.

Reward: Two Steam keys for your friends.