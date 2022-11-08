Small Localization Update

Hello everyone! We are pleased to announce that the Chinese translation is now fully updated.

Please restart your game client to download this. If you use Steam, Epic, etc. and run into any additional problems, try verifying your game files if possible.

For best viewing of the Chinese translation, we suggest using the "Montserrat" font in the Gameplay Settings.

As for other languages, everyone associated with our localization efforts are working very hard, and we hope to have more languages updated in time. However, we do not currently have an estimate on when additional translations will be completed or added.