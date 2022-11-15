 Skip to content

Bloons TD5 update for 15 November 2022

Bloons TD 5 Turns Ten - AWESOME NEW UPDATE!

Last edited by Wendy

10 years of BTD 5? WOW! To celebrate, we have some awesome content to get the party started!

New Content

  • New Map: It's time to dust off the dancing shoes in our new map: Dance Floor.
  • New Ninja Kiwi Agent: We've also added an agent to help blow out those Birthday candles: The Ninja Kiwi.
  • New Retro Skins: To top it off, we've added some premium skins to give our 10 year old towers a nostalgic feel!
  • New Game Mode: For the icing on the cake, we've added a new game mode: Ten. This challenges you to beat any map using a select 10 towers. Hip Hip, Hooray!

We hope you enjoy this epic 10th Birthday update! Thanks to all of you for your More Awesomer support over the years. Happy gaming!

