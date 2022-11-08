You can now make decisions when interacting with story objects within 3d scenes.
This is an important update, and although there is only one such object in 3D scenes now, this update is needed for future content. It also makes it easier to get endings.
I Live Under Your House update for 8 November 2022
Little Update #1
You can now make decisions when interacting with story objects within 3d scenes.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update