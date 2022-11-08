 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

I Live Under Your House update for 8 November 2022

Little Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9893501 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now make decisions when interacting with story objects within 3d scenes.
This is an important update, and although there is only one such object in 3D scenes now, this update is needed for future content. It also makes it easier to get endings.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2105661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link