Arma 3 update for 8 November 2022

OPREP - CSLA Iron Curtain Update 1.1

UNIT: ČSLA Studio
TO: Arma 3 Users
OPSUM: A review of the ČSLA Studio Iron Curtain 1.1 Update

EVALUATION

Comrades-in-arms! The long-awaited Arma 3 Creator DLC: CSLA Iron Curtain 1.1 content update is here!

We will not be listing in detail all the fixes, improvements, and minor additions to CSLA Iron Curtain here. It would probably take the same amount of time as we worked on them, even in addition to updating the unique OPERATIONS Pack available on the Steam Workshop, which recently received a significant extension, including the new Polanek map as a free bonus for all our supporters and subscribers.

So let’s focus on some highlights of update 1.1.

Full Report

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1294440/Arma_3_Creator_DLC_CSLA_Iron_Curtain/

